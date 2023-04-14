How to watch 2023 UNC football spring game

The North Carolina Tar Heels will wrap up spring practice on Saturday by hosting the annual spring game in Chapel Hill. For weeks, Mack Brown’s team has worked to prepare for the 2023 college football season coming off a disappointing end to the 2022 campaign.

UNC got off to a hot start last season before losing four-straight games including the ACC Championship and Holiday Bowl. But this UNC team is confident they have fixed some problems and are ready to get back out there and prove it.

This will also give fans the chance to see quarterback Drake Maye in action again for the first time since that Holiday Bowl.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s spring game:

UNC SPRING FOOTBALL GAME TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHEN: Saturday, April 14, at 3:00 p.m., ET

LOCATION: Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACCNX (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;

Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

