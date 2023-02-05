How to watch 2023 Pro Bowl flag football: Channel, time, stream, rules

The NFL’s annual all-star game is a normal football game no more. After years of injury concerns and half-hearted effort put out by the league’s stars, the NFL tossed the game in favor of a variety of skills competitions and a flag football game.

Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence competed in a precision passing game, and returner Jamal Agnew was part of a water balloon toss. On Sunday, both of the Jaguars players will be part of the flag football game.

The rule changes for the game go beyond taking off pads and shutting down tackling. Rather than needing to gain 10 yards a time, teams will have just four downs to cross midfield and another four downs to get in the end zone. If a team opts to punt, the opposing team will start on its own 5-yard line.

Here’s how to tune into the finale of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games:

2023 Pro Bowl Games, Flag Football

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Kickoff Time: 3 p.m ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD

Live Stream: ESPN+

Commentators: Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee

