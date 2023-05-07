How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: Time, location, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 148th Preakness Stakes is right around the corner and another champion is set to earn the iconic victory blanket.

Clocking in at 1 3/16 miles -- 1/16 mile shorter than the Kentucky Derby -- the Preakness Stakes is the shortest of the Triple Crown races, favoring speed and strength. The Preakness is also considerably more exclusive, featuring a maximum of 14 horses.

The annual Triple Crown event, typically held on the third Saturday of May, has seen numerous winners over the years, with the 2022 tournament crowning an unexpected but deserving participant.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

When is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

All the action will take place on Saturday, May 20.

Where is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The race will be held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

Coverage for the race will be on NBC Sports at 2 p.m. ET and continue on to NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET. The race is set to begin at approximately 6:50 p.m. ET.

The coverage will also be streamed on Peacock.

How many horses are competing at the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The number of horses varies for the event but there is a maximum of 14 horses.

Who is performing at the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

Those attending the big race live will be getting a real bang for their buck as Grammy winner Bruno Mars will be featured performing immediately after a winner is crowned.

What are the odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

Lines for the 2023 Preakness are not yet available.

Will Mage race in the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby to kickstart a potential Triple Crown bid. However, his participation in the Preakness is not yet confirmed, as trainer Gustavo Delgado said post-race to give him "a couple of days" to make a decision.

Who won the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

Early Voting – jockeyed by Jose Ortiz – won the Preakness race last year.

In second and third place were Epicenter and Creative Minister, respectively.

What is after the Preakness Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes will take place on June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The third and final jewel of the Triple Crown measures a mile and a half, the longest of the series.

While the Triple Crown is out of the question, the Belmont Stakes -- the longest of the three races -- still presents a unique challenge as a display of both speed and endurance. Historically, 38 horses entered the Belmont Stakes with two jewels under their belt, but only 13 managed to capture that third and final victory.