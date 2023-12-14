How to watch the 2023 PNC Championship in Orlando

Originally called The Father/Son Challenge when it debuted back in 1995, the PNC Championship returns this week with the 26th edition of the annual family hit-and-giggle.

The field consists of 20 two-player teams featuring a PGA Tour, Champions tour or LPGA player and one of their family members. The professional player must either be a major champion or winner of the Players Championship and the family member cannot be a current touring professional.

After a two-day, 36-hole scramble, the winner takes home the Willie Park Trophy, named after the father-son British Open champions, Willie Park Sr. and Willie Park Jr.

Here’s how to watch the 2023 PNC Championship, Dec. 14-17, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Tiger, Charlie and more: Get to know the field of 20 teams

How to watch

Dan Hicks will handle the play-by-play duties alongside analyst Peter Jacobsen. Steve Sands will be on the holes coverage with John Wood and Notah Begay III serving as the on-course reporters. Cara Banks will also be reporting on-site.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Peacock: 1-2:30 p.m. ET

NBC/Peacock: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 17

Peacock: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

NBC/Peacock: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek