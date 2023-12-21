How and when to watch the 2023 Orange Bowl, Georgia vs. Florida State

It's the 90th annual Orange Bowl, and the word is "redemption" for the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles.

Both powerhouse teams just nearly missed landing in the College Football Playoff. Florida State fans are upset they didn't make the cut given they finished 13-0 this season. And Georgia is disappointed they were left out of the playoffs given that they claimed the national championship the last two years in a row.

Hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, this game is one of several bowl games that will conclude the 2023 college football season. (Details on the big CFP matchups below.)

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the hefty Orange Bowl matchup.

When is the Orange Bowl?

The 90th annual Orange Bowl is on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m.

Where to buy Orange Bowl tickets

Tickets to the Orange Bowl can be purchased online at orangebowl.org/thegame/tickets. Verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster are currently for sale starting at $65.

How to watch the Orange Bowl

The Orange Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+. Coverage will begin at 4 p.m.

In Cincinnati, ESPN's cable affiliate is WKRC.

College Football Playoff game dates, 2023-2024

The Rose Bowl features No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama on Jan. 1.

The Sugar Bowl features No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas on Jan. 1.

The CFP National Championship Game will pit the winners of those two games against each other on Jan. 8.

