How and when to watch 2023 NFL scouting combine

One of the league’s most important events before the draft is the NFL scouting combine when hundreds of top prospects showcase their skills in front of team scouts and staff, who are hungry to get a look at the talent pool on the field. The annual event is held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, in Indianapolis.

This year, the combine will take place from February 28 to March 6. 319 of the top college players have been invited to participate. The live drills are set to begin on March 2 and will air on the NFL Network. You can also stream on the NFL app.

Below is the schedule of events:

Thursday, March 2 at 12:00 p.m. PT: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 3 at 12:00 p.m. PT: Defensive Backs

Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. PT: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire