What to watch for at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has officially arrived, as more than 300 of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft have gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the biggest job interview in professional football.

This year’s event has plenty of compelling storylines, from a star-studded quarterback class, to rampant trade discussion surrounding the No. 1 overall pick, and tons of talented prospects who could boost their stock with stellar performances during this year’s on-field drills.

As the action kicks off later this week, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling and USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon are here to break down every angles of this year’s big event:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire