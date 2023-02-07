How to watch the 2023 NFL honors: TV, live stream info, date, awards, location, and more
The 12th annual NFL Honors will take place this Thursday, February 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona–just a few days shy of Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Live coverage begins at 9 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will also be available on NFL Network. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 NFL Honors.
RELATED: How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
What is the NFL Honors?
The NFL Honors recognizes the league’s best performances, plays, and athletes form the 2022 season. This year’s celebration will be particularly special as Kelly Clarkson–an Emmy and Grammy award winning artist–will be the first woman to host the show.
What awards are presented at the NFL Honors?
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Best Moment of the Year
NFL Fan of the Year
AP Most Valuable Player
AP Coach of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year
AP Defensive Player of the Year
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
NFL Inspire Change Tribute
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Salute to Service Award
Bud Light Celly of the Year
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
How to watch the 2023 NFL Honors:
Date: Thursday, February 9
Location: Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona
Time: 9 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC and NFL Network
Live Stream: Peacock
Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023:
How to Watch Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
What to know about national anthem, pregame performers ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!
How to watch the 2023 NFL honors: TV, live stream info, date, awards, location, and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com