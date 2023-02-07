How to watch the 2023 NFL honors: TV, live stream info, date, awards, location, and more

The 12th annual NFL Honors will take place this Thursday, February 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona–just a few days shy of Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Live coverage begins at 9 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will also be available on NFL Network. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 NFL Honors.

What is the NFL Honors?

The NFL Honors recognizes the league’s best performances, plays, and athletes form the 2022 season. This year’s celebration will be particularly special as Kelly Clarkson–an Emmy and Grammy award winning artist–will be the first woman to host the show.

What awards are presented at the NFL Honors?

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

How to watch the 2023 NFL Honors:

Date: Thursday, February 9

Location: Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona

Time: 9 PM ET

TV Channel : NBC and NFL Network

Live Stream: Peacock

