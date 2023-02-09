How to watch 2023 NFL Honors show: TV channel, time, stream
With Super Bowl LVII days away, the NFL will honor the standouts of the 2022 season Thursday night in Phoenix.
For Jacksonville Jaguars fans, the main event will be the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is one of three finalists for the award, along with the New York Giants’ Brian Daboll and the San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan.
In addition to that award, the NFL Honors show on Thursday will dish out the following during the show:
AP Most Valuable Player
AP Comeback Player of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year
AP Defensive Player of the Year
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Best Moment of the Year
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
NFL Inspire Change Tribute
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Salute to Service Award
Bud Light Celly of the Year
NFL Fan of the Year
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will also be announced Thursday. While he spent only one season with the Jaguars, wide receiver Torry Holt has a chance to be the second player ever to play for the franchise and reach the Hall of Fame.
Here’s how to tune in the for the NFL’s annual awards show:
2023 NFL Honors
Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Kickoff Time: 9 p.m ET
Location: Symphony Hall, Phoenix, Ariz.
TV Channel: NBC, NFL Network
Live Stream: Peacock
Host: Kelly Clarkson