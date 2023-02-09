How to watch 2023 NFL Honors show: TV channel, time, stream

With Super Bowl LVII days away, the NFL will honor the standouts of the 2022 season Thursday night in Phoenix.

For Jacksonville Jaguars fans, the main event will be the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is one of three finalists for the award, along with the New York Giants’ Brian Daboll and the San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan.

In addition to that award, the NFL Honors show on Thursday will dish out the following during the show:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celly of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will also be announced Thursday. While he spent only one season with the Jaguars, wide receiver Torry Holt has a chance to be the second player ever to play for the franchise and reach the Hall of Fame.

Here’s how to tune in the for the NFL’s annual awards show:

2023 NFL Honors

Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Kickoff Time: 9 p.m ET

Location: Symphony Hall, Phoenix, Ariz.

TV Channel: NBC, NFL Network

Live Stream: Peacock

Host: Kelly Clarkson

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire