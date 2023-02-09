How to watch the 2023 NFL Honors awards show
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting prepped for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they’ve also got a pair of players up for awards at the upcoming NFL Honors ceremony. Patrick Mahomes is up for and heavily favored to win the NFL’s MVP Award and Chris Jones is up for Defensive Player of the Year honors.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also elect up to five Modern Era members to their Class of 2023. There are three players who played in Kansas City who are finalists — CB Albert Lewis, DE Jared Allen and CB Darrelle Revis.
Below is everything that you need to know about taking in the NFL Honors ceremony:
NFL Honors Information:
When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Symphony Hall – Phoenix, Arizona
Host: Kelly Clarkson
TV channels: NBC and NFL Network
Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Awards:
AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign
AP Coach of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
AP Defensive Player of the Year
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Best Moment of the Year
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
NFL Inspire Change Tribute
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
Bud Light Celly of the Year
NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
More News!
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pranked with fake Rihanna quote by retired NFL receiver
Rules analyst Dean Blandino assured Chiefs fans Carl Cheffers will officiate Super Bowl fairly
Nick Sirianni describes Chiefs HC Andy Reid's influence on his career