How to watch the 2023 NFL Honors awards show

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting prepped for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they’ve also got a pair of players up for awards at the upcoming NFL Honors ceremony. Patrick Mahomes is up for and heavily favored to win the NFL’s MVP Award and Chris Jones is up for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also elect up to five Modern Era members to their Class of 2023. There are three players who played in Kansas City who are finalists — CB Albert Lewis, DE Jared Allen and CB Darrelle Revis.

Below is everything that you need to know about taking in the NFL Honors ceremony:

NFL Honors Information:

When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Symphony Hall – Phoenix, Arizona

Host: Kelly Clarkson

TV channels: NBC and NFL Network

Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Awards:

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire