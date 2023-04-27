How to watch 2023 NFL Draft: TV channel, time, stream, order

The NFL draft is going to look a little different for Jacksonville Jaguars this time around. After picking first overall in back-to-back years, a playoff run means the Jaguars are now set to pick 24th on Thursday night.

While there’s always a chance that Jacksonville opts to trade up, the likelier scenario is that it’ll be a long night for Jaguars fans waiting to celebrate the newest member of the team.

Here’s how to tune in Thursday for the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft:

2023 NFL Draft, Round One

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 8 p.m ET

Location: Union Station, Kansas City, Mo.

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL Channel (Roku, Xumo, Pluto TV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, LG), NFL app (mobile), NFL.com, ESPN+

First round order

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire