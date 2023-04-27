How to watch 2023 NFL Draft: TV channel, time, stream, order

Adam Stites
·1 min read

The NFL draft is going to look a little different for Jacksonville Jaguars this time around. After picking first overall in back-to-back years, a playoff run means the Jaguars are now set to pick 24th on Thursday night.

While there’s always a chance that Jacksonville opts to trade up, the likelier scenario is that it’ll be a long night for Jaguars fans waiting to celebrate the newest member of the team.

Here’s how to tune in Thursday for the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft:

2023 NFL Draft, Round One

  • Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

  • Time: 8 p.m ET

  • Location: Union Station, Kansas City, Mo.

  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

  • Live Stream: NFL Channel (Roku, Xumo, Pluto TV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, LG), NFL app (mobile), NFL.com, ESPN+

First round order

  1. Carolina Panthers (via Bears)

  2. Houston Texans

  3. Arizona Cardinals

  4. Indianapolis Colts

  5. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)

  6. Detroit Lions (via Rams)

  7. Las Vegas Raiders

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)

  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)

  11. Tennessee Titans

  12. Houston Texans (via Browns)

  13. Green Bay Packers (via Jets)

  14. New England Patriots

  15. New York Jets (via Packers)

  16. Washington Commanders

  17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  18. Detroit Lions

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  20. Seattle Seahawks

  21. Los Angeles Chargers

  22. Baltimore Ravens

  23. Minnesota Vikings

  24. Jacksonville Jaguars

  25. New York Giants

  26. Dallas Cowboys

  27. Buffalo Bills

  28. Cincinnati Bengals

  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers)

  30. Philadelphia Eagles

  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire