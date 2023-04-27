How to watch 2023 NFL Draft: TV channel, time, stream, order
The NFL draft is going to look a little different for Jacksonville Jaguars this time around. After picking first overall in back-to-back years, a playoff run means the Jaguars are now set to pick 24th on Thursday night.
While there’s always a chance that Jacksonville opts to trade up, the likelier scenario is that it’ll be a long night for Jaguars fans waiting to celebrate the newest member of the team.
Here’s how to tune in Thursday for the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft:
2023 NFL Draft, Round One
Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Time: 8 p.m ET
Location: Union Station, Kansas City, Mo.
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Live Stream: NFL Channel (Roku, Xumo, Pluto TV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, LG), NFL app (mobile), NFL.com, ESPN+
First round order
Carolina Panthers (via Bears)
Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)
Detroit Lions (via Rams)
Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
Houston Texans (via Browns)
Green Bay Packers (via Jets)
New York Jets (via Packers)
Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
New Orleans Saints (via 49ers)
Philadelphia Eagles
