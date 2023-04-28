How to Watch: 2023 NFL Draft Second and Third Rounds on Friday
The 88th annual edition of the 2023 NFL draft kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night and runs until Saturday, April 29. The first round of festivities was knocked out Thursday night, giving way to the second and third rounds on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The University of Florida — the only school to have had a player selected in every draft of the common era — has 10 entries in the annual amateur selection process this year, with at least five of them expected to find their first professional homes in the seven-round affair. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was the first off the board at No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.
Take a look below at what you need to know to follow Friday night’s second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
How to Watch
FRIDAY (7 p.m. EDT)
Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ABC app, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL.com
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Second Round Draft Order
32. Steelers
33. Cardinals
34. Lions
35. Colts
36. Rams
37. Seahawks
38. Raiders
39. Panthers
40. Saints
41. Titans
42. Packers
43. Jets
44. Falcons
45. Packers
46. Patriots
47. Commanders
48. Lions
49. Steelers
50. Buccaneers
51. Dolphins
52. Seahawks
53. Bears
54. Chargers
55. Lions
56. Jaguars
57. Giants
58. Cowboys
59. Bills
60. Bengals
61. Bears
62. Eagles
63. Chiefs
Third Round Draft Order
64. Bears
65. Texans
66. Eagles
67. Broncos
68. Broncos
69. Rams
70. Raiders
71. Saints
72. Titans
73. Texans
74. Browns
75. Falcons
76. Patriots
77. Rams
78. Packers
79. Colts
80. Steelers
81. Cardinals
82. Buccaneers
83. Seahawks
84. Dolphins
85. Chargers
86. Ravens
87. Vikings
88. Jaguars
89. Giants
90. Cowboys
91. Bills
92. Bengals
93. Panthers
94. Cardinals
95. Chiefs
96. Cardinals
97. Commanders
98. Browns
99. 49ers
100. Raiders
101. 49ers
102. 49ers
Gators Officially Entered
QB Anthony Richardson
OL O’Cyrus Torrence
DL Gervon Dexter Sr.
S Rashad Torrence II
S Trey Dean III
EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.
LB Ventrell Miller
LB Amari Burney
LT Richard Gouraige
WR Justin Shorter
2023 NFL Draft schedule
Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)
Rounds 2 and 3: Friday at 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)
Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday at noon (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)
Read more
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.