How to Watch: 2023 NFL Draft Second and Third Rounds on Friday

The 88th annual edition of the 2023 NFL draft kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night and runs until Saturday, April 29. The first round of festivities was knocked out Thursday night, giving way to the second and third rounds on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The University of Florida — the only school to have had a player selected in every draft of the common era — has 10 entries in the annual amateur selection process this year, with at least five of them expected to find their first professional homes in the seven-round affair. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was the first off the board at No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

Take a look below at what you need to know to follow Friday night’s second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

How to Watch

FRIDAY (7 p.m. EDT)

Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: ABC app, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL.com

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Second Round Draft Order

32. Steelers

33. Cardinals

34. Lions

35. Colts

36. Rams

37. Seahawks

38. Raiders

39. Panthers

40. Saints

41. Titans

42. Packers

43. Jets

44. Falcons

45. Packers

46. Patriots

47. Commanders

48. Lions

49. Steelers

50. Buccaneers

51. Dolphins

52. Seahawks

53. Bears

54. Chargers

55. Lions

56. Jaguars

57. Giants

58. Cowboys

59. Bills

60. Bengals

61. Bears

62. Eagles

63. Chiefs

Third Round Draft Order

64. Bears

65. Texans

66. Eagles

67. Broncos

68. Broncos

69. Rams

70. Raiders

71. Saints

72. Titans

73. Texans

74. Browns

75. Falcons

76. Patriots

77. Rams

78. Packers

79. Colts

80. Steelers

81. Cardinals

82. Buccaneers

83. Seahawks

84. Dolphins

85. Chargers

86. Ravens

87. Vikings

88. Jaguars

89. Giants

90. Cowboys

91. Bills

92. Bengals

93. Panthers

94. Cardinals

95. Chiefs

96. Cardinals

97. Commanders

98. Browns

99. 49ers

100. Raiders

101. 49ers

102. 49ers

Gators Officially Entered

QB Anthony Richardson OL O’Cyrus Torrence DL Gervon Dexter Sr. S Rashad Torrence II S Trey Dean III EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. LB Ventrell Miller LB Amari Burney LT Richard Gouraige WR Justin Shorter

Story continues

2023 NFL Draft schedule

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes) Rounds 2 and 3: Friday at 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes) Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday at noon (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

Read more

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire