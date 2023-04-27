How to Watch: 2023 NFL Draft First Round on Thursday

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read

The 88th annual edition of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night and runs until Saturday, April 29. The first round of festivities is the opening item on the docket, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The University of Florida — the only school to have had a player selected in every draft of the common era — has 10 entries in the annual amateur selection process this year, with at least five of them expected to find their first professional homes in the seven-round affair.

Take a look below at what you need to know to follow Thursday night’s opening round of the 2023 NFL draft.

How to Watch

THURSDAY (8 p.m. EDT)

  • Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

  • Stream: ABC app, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL.com

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

First Round Draft Order

  1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

  2. Houston Texans

  3. Arizona Cardinals

  4. Indianapolis Colts

  5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

  6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

  7. Las Vegas Raiders

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

  10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

  11. Tennessee Titans

  12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

  13. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)

  14. New England Patriots

  15. New York Jets (from Green Bay)

  16. Washington Commanders

  17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  18. Detroit Lions

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  20. Seattle Seahawks

  21. Los Angeles Chargers

  22. Baltimore Ravens

  23. Minnesota Vikings

  24. Jacksonville Jaguars

  25. New York Giants

  26. Dallas Cowboys

  27. Buffalo Bills

  28. Cincinnati Bengals

  29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco via Miami and Denver)

  30. Philadelphia Eagles

  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Gators Officially Entered

  1. QB Anthony Richardson

  2. OL O’Cyrus Torrence

  3. DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

  4. S Rashad Torrence II

  5. S Trey Dean III

  6. EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.

  7. LB Ventrell Miller

  8. LB Amari Burney

  9. LT Richard Gouraige

  10. WR Justin Shorter

Anthony Richardson draft projections

Half of the mock drafts presented have Anthony Richardson taken at No. 4 overall with eight of the 10 mocks having the former Gator taken at No. 5 or higher. The two outliers on this list have him selected at Nos. 11 and 19, representing the two least-likely outcomes based on these projections. A plurality of writers has the Gainesville native heading to Indianapolis.

It appears that Richardson will become a top-5 pick in the draft on Thursday and the highest-picked Florida alumnus since Kyle Pitts was taken at No. 4 in 2021 by the Atlanta Falcons.

10 major NFL mock results for Anthony Richardson ahead of draft day

2023 NFL Draft schedule

  1. Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

  2. Rounds 2 and 3: Friday at 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

  3. Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday at noon (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

Read more

