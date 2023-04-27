How to Watch: 2023 NFL Draft First Round on Thursday

The 88th annual edition of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night and runs until Saturday, April 29. The first round of festivities is the opening item on the docket, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The University of Florida — the only school to have had a player selected in every draft of the common era — has 10 entries in the annual amateur selection process this year, with at least five of them expected to find their first professional homes in the seven-round affair.

Take a look below at what you need to know to follow Thursday night’s opening round of the 2023 NFL draft.

How to Watch

THURSDAY (8 p.m. EDT)

Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: ABC app, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL.com

First Round Draft Order

Gators Officially Entered

QB Anthony Richardson OL O’Cyrus Torrence DL Gervon Dexter Sr. S Rashad Torrence II S Trey Dean III EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. LB Ventrell Miller LB Amari Burney LT Richard Gouraige WR Justin Shorter

Anthony Richardson draft projections

Half of the mock drafts presented have Anthony Richardson taken at No. 4 overall with eight of the 10 mocks having the former Gator taken at No. 5 or higher. The two outliers on this list have him selected at Nos. 11 and 19, representing the two least-likely outcomes based on these projections. A plurality of writers has the Gainesville native heading to Indianapolis.

It appears that Richardson will become a top-5 pick in the draft on Thursday and the highest-picked Florida alumnus since Kyle Pitts was taken at No. 4 in 2021 by the Atlanta Falcons.

2023 NFL Draft schedule

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes) Rounds 2 and 3: Friday at 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes) Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday at noon (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

