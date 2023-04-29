How to Watch: 2023 NFL Draft final four rounds on Saturday

The 88th annual edition of the 2023 NFL draft kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night and runs until Saturday, April 29. The first through third round of festivities were knocked out on Thursday and Friday nights night, giving way to the final rounds on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The University of Florida — the only school to have had a player selected in every draft of the common era — has 10 entries in the annual amateur selection process this year, with at least five of them expected to find their first professional homes in the seven-round affair. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was the first off the board at No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts with Gervon Dexter and O’Cyrus Torrence going toward the end of the second round, respectively.

Take a look below at what you need to know to follow Saturday afternoon’s final rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

How to Watch

SATURDAY (Noon EDT)

Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: ABC app, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL.com

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Fourth Round Draft Order

103. Bears

104. Texans

105. Texans

106. Colts

107. Patriots

108. Seahawks

109. Raiders

110. Colts

111. Browns

112. Jets

113. Falcons

114. Panthers

115. Saints

116. Packers

117. Patriots

118. Commanders

119. Vikings

120. Patriots

121. Jaguars

122. Cardinals

123. Seahawks

124. Ravens

125. Chargers

126. Browns

127. Jaguars

128. Rams

129. Cowboys

130. Jaguars

131. Bengals

132. Steelers

133. Bears

134. Chiefs

135. Patriots

Fifth Round Draft Order

136. Jaguars

137. Bills

138. Colts

139. Cardinals

140. Browns

141. Jets

142. Raiders

143. Jets

144. Raiders

145. Panthers

146. Saints

147. Titans

148. Bears

149. Packers

150. Commanders

151. Seahawks

152. Lions

153. Buccaneers

154. Seahawks

155. 49ers

156. Chargers

157. Ravens

158. Vikings

159. Packers

160. Jaguars

161. Rams

162. Colts

163. Bengals

164. Vikings

165. Saints

166. Chiefs

167. Rams

168. Cardinals

169. Cowboys

170. Jets

171. Rams

172. Giants

173. 49ers

Story continues

174. Raiders

175. Buccaneers

176. Colts

177. Rams

Sixth Round Draft Order

178. Chiefs

179. Packers

180. Cardinals

181. Buccaneers

182. Rams

183. Broncos

184. Patriots

185. Jaguars

186. Titans

187. Patriots

188. Eagles

189. Rams

190. Browns

191. Texans

192. Patriots

193. Commanders

194. Chiefs

195. Broncos

196. Buccaneers

197. Dolphins

198. Seahawks

199. Ravens

200. Chargers

201. Texans

202. Jaguars

203. Texans

204. Raiders

205. Bills

206. Bengals

207. Packers

208. Jaguars

209. Giants

210. Patriots

211. Vikings

212. Cowboys

213. Cardinals

214. Raiders

215. Commanders

216. 49ers

217. Bengals

Seventh Round Draft Order

218. Bears

219. Eagles

220. Raiders

221. Colts

222. 49ers

223. Rams

224. Falcons

225. Falcons

226. Jaguars

227. Saints

228. Titans

229. Browns

230. Eagles

231. Raiders

232. Packers

233. Commanders

234. Rams

235. Packers

236. Colts

237. Seahawks

238. Dolphins

239. Chargers

240. Jaguars

241. Steelers

242. Packers

243. Giants

244. Cowboys

245. Patriots

246. Bengals

247. 49ers

248. Eagles

249. Lions

250. Chiefs

251. Steelers

252. Buccaneers

253. 49ers

254. Giants

255. 49ers

256. Packers

257. Saints

258. Bears

259. Texans

Gators Officially Entered

QB Anthony Richardson OL O’Cyrus Torrence DL Gervon Dexter Sr. S Rashad Torrence II S Trey Dean III EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. LB Ventrell Miller LB Amari Burney LT Richard Gouraige WR Justin Shorter

2023 NFL Draft schedule

Round 1 : Thursday at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

Rounds 2 and 3 : Friday at 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday at noon (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

Read more

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire