How to Watch: 2023 NFL Draft final four rounds on Saturday
The 88th annual edition of the 2023 NFL draft kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night and runs until Saturday, April 29. The first through third round of festivities were knocked out on Thursday and Friday nights night, giving way to the final rounds on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The University of Florida — the only school to have had a player selected in every draft of the common era — has 10 entries in the annual amateur selection process this year, with at least five of them expected to find their first professional homes in the seven-round affair. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was the first off the board at No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts with Gervon Dexter and O’Cyrus Torrence going toward the end of the second round, respectively.
Take a look below at what you need to know to follow Saturday afternoon’s final rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
How to Watch
SATURDAY (Noon EDT)
Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ABC app, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL.com
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Fourth Round Draft Order
103. Bears
104. Texans
105. Texans
106. Colts
107. Patriots
108. Seahawks
109. Raiders
110. Colts
111. Browns
112. Jets
113. Falcons
114. Panthers
115. Saints
116. Packers
117. Patriots
118. Commanders
119. Vikings
120. Patriots
121. Jaguars
122. Cardinals
123. Seahawks
124. Ravens
125. Chargers
126. Browns
127. Jaguars
128. Rams
129. Cowboys
130. Jaguars
131. Bengals
132. Steelers
133. Bears
134. Chiefs
135. Patriots
Fifth Round Draft Order
136. Jaguars
137. Bills
138. Colts
139. Cardinals
140. Browns
141. Jets
142. Raiders
143. Jets
144. Raiders
145. Panthers
146. Saints
147. Titans
148. Bears
149. Packers
150. Commanders
151. Seahawks
152. Lions
153. Buccaneers
154. Seahawks
155. 49ers
156. Chargers
157. Ravens
158. Vikings
159. Packers
160. Jaguars
161. Rams
162. Colts
163. Bengals
164. Vikings
165. Saints
166. Chiefs
167. Rams
168. Cardinals
169. Cowboys
170. Jets
171. Rams
172. Giants
173. 49ers
174. Raiders
175. Buccaneers
176. Colts
177. Rams
Sixth Round Draft Order
178. Chiefs
179. Packers
180. Cardinals
181. Buccaneers
182. Rams
183. Broncos
184. Patriots
185. Jaguars
186. Titans
187. Patriots
188. Eagles
189. Rams
190. Browns
191. Texans
192. Patriots
193. Commanders
194. Chiefs
195. Broncos
196. Buccaneers
197. Dolphins
198. Seahawks
199. Ravens
200. Chargers
201. Texans
202. Jaguars
203. Texans
204. Raiders
205. Bills
206. Bengals
207. Packers
208. Jaguars
209. Giants
210. Patriots
211. Vikings
212. Cowboys
213. Cardinals
214. Raiders
215. Commanders
216. 49ers
217. Bengals
Seventh Round Draft Order
218. Bears
219. Eagles
220. Raiders
221. Colts
222. 49ers
223. Rams
224. Falcons
225. Falcons
226. Jaguars
227. Saints
228. Titans
229. Browns
230. Eagles
231. Raiders
232. Packers
233. Commanders
234. Rams
235. Packers
236. Colts
237. Seahawks
238. Dolphins
239. Chargers
240. Jaguars
241. Steelers
242. Packers
243. Giants
244. Cowboys
245. Patriots
246. Bengals
247. 49ers
248. Eagles
249. Lions
250. Chiefs
251. Steelers
252. Buccaneers
253. 49ers
254. Giants
255. 49ers
256. Packers
257. Saints
258. Bears
259. Texans
Gators Officially Entered
QB Anthony Richardson
OL O’Cyrus Torrence
DL Gervon Dexter Sr.
S Rashad Torrence II
S Trey Dean III
EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.
LB Ventrell Miller
LB Amari Burney
LT Richard Gouraige
WR Justin Shorter
2023 NFL Draft schedule
Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)
Rounds 2 and 3: Friday at 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)
Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday at noon (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)
