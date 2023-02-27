How to watch the 2023 NFL Combine: Dates, location, drills, participants, schedule, live stream info and more

Football season may have come to an end but the NFL action for next season is just beginning! The 2023 NFL Combine takes place on Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium–home of the Indianapolis Colts.

319 prospects representing over 100 schools will showcase their skills and athletic ability in front of the league’s coaches, scouts, and team owners. Click here for the full list of participants. Live coverage will be available on the NFL Network – see below for the 2023 NFL Combine schedule.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Combine:

Thursday, March 2:

3:00 PM ET – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3:

3:00 PM ET – Defensive Backs

Saturday, March 4

1:00 PM ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5

1:00 PM ET – Running Backs, Offensive Linemen

Can anyone participate in the NFL Combine?

Players are invited to the NFL Combine by the Player Selection Committee which is made up of directors of both National and BLESTO scouting services. According to the league “all eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee members. Each athlete receiving the necessary number of votes, by position, is then extended an invitation.”

What drills will athletes participate in at the 2023 NFL Combine?

Broad Jump

40-yard Dash

Bench Press

Vertical Jump

Three-cone Drill

20-yard Shuttle

60-yard Shuttle

