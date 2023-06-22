How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft: Start time, TV channel and more

Draft day has officially arrived! Later tonight, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, NBA Commissioner David Silver will officially open up the 2023 NBA draft.

As many as three former Alabama basketball stars could hear their names called. The freshman duo of Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney are both expected to be selected in the first round with Miller potentially being the No. 2 overall selection right behind the French unicorn, Victor Wembanyama.

The third Tide star who could potentially be drafted is sophomore Charles Bedikao, who surprisingly surrendered his remaining college eligibility to remain in the draft. Bediako has a slim chance of being selected in the second round, but most draft experts believe the 7-footer will go undrafted.

Below is everything you need to know to watch the 2023 NBA draft!

How to watch

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC** and ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

**ABC will only televise the first round of the 2023 NBA draft

First Round Draft Order

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota Timberwolves)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix Suns)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers (from New York Knicks)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland Cavaliers)

27. Charlotte Hornets (from Denver Nuggets via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia 76ers via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana Pacers (from Boston Celtics)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee Bucks via Houston)

Second Round Draft Order

31. Detroit Pistons

32. Indiana Pacers (from Houston Rockets)

33. San Antonio Spurs

34. Charlotte Hornets (from Charlotte Hornets via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston Celtics (from Portland Trail Blazers via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland)

36. Orlando Magic

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Washington Wizards via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento Kings (from Indiana Pacers)

39. Charlotte Hornets (from Utah Jazz via New York)

40. Denver Nuggets (from Dallas Mavericks via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte Hornets (from Oklahoma City Thunder via New York and Boston)

42. Washington Wizards (from Chicago Bulls via LA Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta Hawks)

44. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors)

45. Memphis Grizzlies (from Minnesota Timberwolves)

46. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans Pelicans)

47. LA Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Golden State Warriors via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami Heat via Boston, Memphis and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn Nets

52. Phoenix Suns

53. Minnesota Timberwolves (from New York Knicks via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento Kings

55. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland Cavaliers via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis Grizzlies

57. Washington Wizards (from Boston Celtics via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee Bucks**

**There will be just 58 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft because the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers each forfeited a second-round pick due to rule violations concerning free agency discussions per the NBA.

Common mock draft projections for Alabama players

Brandon Miller: No. 2 overall to the Charlotte Hornets

Noah Clowney: No. 22 overall to the Brooklyn Nets

Charles Bediako: Late second or undrafted

