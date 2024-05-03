How to Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 150th Kentucky Derby is coming up this weekend, and Kentucky native Wynonna Judd is set to sing the national anthem.

“I am so proud to represent my home state, taking part in one of the most storied and iconic traditions,” the country legend said in a statement. “The Kentucky Derby is something I look forward to every year and being able to perform this year makes the momentous event even more special.”

The first leg of the Triple Crown renowned for the often wild fashions sported by attendees will be taking over Louisville’s Churchill Downs for the annual tradition. If you want to watch the Kentucky Derby live, you can do catch the Derby on TV or stream it on your computer, phone and other compatible devices.

Catch the main event on Saturday (May 4) 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Earlier races will start at 10:30 a.m. ET. For online viewers, NBC is available to stream on DirecTV, Peacock, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo. Most of the services offer a free trial that you can use to watch the Kentucky Derby free online (stream internationally on ExpressVPN).

If you’re on a budget, Peacock Premium Plus features live access to NBC, and a huge collection of hit shows, must-watch movies and other Peacock exclusives for $11.99/month.

DirecTV Stream offers $75+ channels, including NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox, plus DVR and on-demand streaming and a free trial. Click below to join.

Fubo’s free trial last a week and local channels like NBC, CBS and ABC are available to stream, in addition to over 150 cable channels.

Sling TV subscribers can watch NBC and other local channels in select regions. New subscribers will save $10 off for the first month. Join here.

Need a drink to pair with your watch party? Woodford Reserve is the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby and just released its 2024 commemorative Derby bottle.

Created by Kentucky artist Wylie Caudill, the bottle commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby and depicts a racing thoroughbred horse on the front. The limited-edition Kentucky Derby bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon retails for $50 and is available to order online at ReserveBar.com.

