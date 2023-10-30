Four days of intense volleyball is on deck this week at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The home of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament has become the perfect venue for tons of drama and action.

Action begins at noon Monday with the 5A quarterfinals and runs all the way through Thursday evening's Class 1A championship game at 7 p.m. In between should be plenty of unforgettable volleyball.

If you can't make it to Coralville this week but still want to follow the action, there are additional ways to tune in. Here's how to watch this week's Iowa high school state volleyball tournament.

How to watch the 2023 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament

All quarterfinal and semifinal matches can be streamed on the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union's YouTube page. Click here to reach the home page, or click any of the individual stream links below.

Thursday's five title matches will be shown locally on Iowa PBS and will be streamed at IowaPBS.org.

2023 Iowa high school volleyball state tournament schedule

In total, there will be eight matches on Monday, 12 matches on Tuesday, 10 matches on Thursday and five matches on Friday.

Monday, October 30

Tuesday, October 31

Wednesday, November 1

5A championship: 10 a.m.

4A championship: 12:15 p.m.

3A championship: 2:30 p.m.

2A championship: 4:45 p.m.

1A championship: 7 p.m.

