How to watch the 2023 HBCU NY Classic: TV, live stream info for Morehouse vs Albany State game

The 2023 Toyota HBCU NY Classic takes place this Saturday, September 16, as Morehouse College and Albany State go head-to-head at MetLife Stadium at the world's largest HBCU Homecoming. Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET on on CNBC and Peacock.

The halftime performance at the second annual Toyota HBCU NY Classic will feature incredible drumline performances and several surprise guests in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream Saturday afternoon's 2023 Toyota HBCU NY Classic game on Peacock.

How to watch the 2023 Toyota HBCU NY Classic - Morehouse College vs Albany State:

When: Saturday, September 16

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Peacock

What other College Football games are on NBC this Saturday?

Central Michigan vs Notre Dame - 2:30 PM on Peacock

Washington vs Michigan State - 5:00 PM on Peacock

Syracuse vs Purdue - 7:30 PM on NBC and Peacock

