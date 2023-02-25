How to watch 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl
After a week of practice following the 2023 HBCU Combine, the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl has arrived.
Founded in coordination with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the HBCU Legacy Bowl will provide an opportunity for the best of the best HBCU talent to show their skills in front of NFL decision-makers. The two teams are named to honor Jake Gaither (Florida A&M 1945-1973) and Eddie Robinson (Grambling State 1941-1997), who were two of the greatest and longest-tenured coaches in HBCU history.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his foundation pledged a multi-year commitment to support the game in March of 2021. He even partnered with Coors Light to paint a spotlight on the players in attendance this year.
Excited to partner with @coorslight to help spotlight the talented athletes playing in this year’s HBCU Legacy Bowl. Head to https://t.co/MvrbBOajCJ to check out the roster and show some love to HBCUs. 🔥 #LegacyBound pic.twitter.com/gGMhbJQL1k
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 22, 2023
Below are important game details about the all-star game. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
Game information:
Who: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson
When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3:00 p.m. CT
Where: Yulman Stadium (Tulane University) – New Orleans, Louisiana
TV Channel: NFL Network
Broadcasters: Steve Wyche, Charles Davis, Bucky Brooks and Sherree Burruss
Live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Rosters:
Team Gaither
OFFENSE
Num.
First
Last
Pos.
College
Ht.
Wt.
1
Dion
Golatt, Jr
QB
Bowie St
6’3
220
2
Alfonzo
Graham
RB
Morgan St
5’9
185
4
Edward
Hicks II
WR
NCCU
5’11
180
5
Jahkari
Grant
QB
Virginia Union
6’2
195
6
Morgan
Scroggins
WR
Bowie St
6’0
195
8
Antoine
Murray
WR
Howard
5’11
188
9
Darius
Hagans
RB
Virginia St
6’0
207
11
Jalen
Fowler
QB
NCAT
6’3
230
12
Jerrish
Halsey
WR
Delaware St
5’10
161
13
Jeremiah
Holloman
WR
Tenn. St
6’3
215
19
Zach
Leslie
WR
NCAT
6’4
205
20
Taurean
Taylor
RB
Tuskegee
5’6
185
28
Tyler
King
RB
Edward Waters U.
6’0
188
40
Elton
Andrew, Jr
K
Fayetteville St
6’0
191
53
Quinton
Bobo, Jr
OL
Bowie St
6’1
270
54
Robert
Mitchell
OL
NCCU
6’2
305
55
Dacquari
Wilson, Jr
OL
NCAT
6’3
295
58
Tyrese
Bobbitt
OL
Shaw U
6’3
332
62
Christopher
Georgia
OL
Tenn. St
6’3
300
70
Robert
Lacey III
OL
Tenn. St
6’4
337
72
Christopher
Simon
OL
South Carolina St
6’4
310
74
Colby
Byrd
OL
Norfolk St.
6’3
315
75
Christopher
Anthony
OL
Morgan St
6’4
285
76
Darian
Bryant
OL
Virginia Union
6”5
330
81
Tyler
Barnes
TE
NCCU
6’4
235
86
Myles
Wright
TE/LS
Morgan St
6’3
245
90
Jacob
Young
P
Fayetteville St
6’2
250
DEFENSE
Num.
First
Last
Pos.
College
Ht.
Wt.
0
Joshua
Pryor
DL
Bowie St
6’5
255
3
Malik
Johnson
CB
Central St
6’2
190
4
Derrick
Tucker
S
Texas Southern
6’3
210
5
Kai
Gray
S
Lincoln U.
6’1
208
6
Jermaine
McDaniel
DL
NCAT
6’3
240
7
Demetrius
Mann
S
Virginia Union
5”9
185
8
Isaiah
Williams
DL
Delaware St
6’4
260
9
Jaleel
Scroggins
CB
Shaw U.
5’9
180
10
Brandon
Barnes-Brown
CB
Fayetteville St
5’11
190
11
Jahsun
Bryant
LB
Tenn. St
6’2
225
15
Keshaun
Moore
DL
Hampton
6’3
270
16
Damontay
Rhem
LB
Virginia Union
5’11
220
17
Julius Ali
Shocklay
CB
Hampton
5’11
195
18
Brandon
Gaddy
DL
Alabama St
6’3
290
21
Raymond
Boone
S
Bowie St
6’0
205
27
Jai
Nunn-Liddell
CB
Kentucky St
6’3
200
33
Woodly
Appolon
LB
Tuskegee
6’4
220
42
Zion
Johnson
LB
Virginia St
5’11
222
48
Brooks
Parker III
LB
Delaware St
6’0
225
50
Devin
Harrell
DL
NCAT
6’2″
240
54
Juanya’
Majette
LB
Elizabeth City State
5’10
235
98
Ronald
Johnson, Jr
DL
Virginia Union
6’4
285
99
Ellison
Jordan
DL
Bowie St
6’0
315
Team Robinson
OFFENSE
Num.
First
Last
Pos.
College
Ht.
Wt.
0
Emanuel
Wilson
RB
Fort Valley St
5’11
220
1
Larry
Harrington
QB
Langston
6’1
200
3
Jacory
Rankin
WR
Mississippi Valley St
5’9
175
5
Que’shaun
Byrd
RB
Bethune Cookman
5’7
185
6
Isiah
Cox
WR
Alabama A&M
5”11
185
10
Kemari
Averett
TE
Bethune Cookman
6’6
250
11
Skyler
Perry
QB
Ark. Pine Bluff
6’4
210
12
Glendon
McDaniel
QB
Southern
6’2
200
13
Cornelius “CJ”
Bolar
WR
Alcorn
6’1
190
17
DeVon
McCoy
TE
Clark Atlanta
6”5
225
19
Xavier
Smith
WR
FAMU
5’10
170
21
Anthony “AJ”
Davis
RB
FAMU
6’0
215
23
Markel
Scott
RB
Langston
5’10
196
31
Maurice
Washington
RB
Grambling
6’1
170
42
Jose
Romo-Martinez
K
FAMU
6’2
212
43
Christopher
Faddoul
P
FAMU
6’0
200
44
Aarion
Hartman
LS
Jackson St
6’0
245
54
Drake
Centers
OL
Texas Southern
6’3
285
55
Henry
Mitchell
OL
Benedict
6’3
315
57
Tyler
Pritchett
OL
Benedict
6’3
305
63
Brian
Williams
OL
Southern
6’3
325
70
Cortez
Herrin
OL
Alabama A&M
6’3”
310
71
Emanuel
Boone
OL
Fort Valley St
6’0
320
72
Jeremiah
Stafford
OL
Southern
6’4
285
74
Tony
Gray
OL
Jackson St
6’5
315
77
Maurice
Campbell
OL
Benedict
6’7
330
DEFENSE
Num.
First
Last
Pos
College
Ht.
Wt.
1
Jason
Dumas
DL
Southern
5’11
270
3
Corione
Harris
S
Southern
6’1
180
4
De’jahn
Warren
CB
Jackson St
6’0
180
5
Keyron
Kinsler, Jr
S
Alcorn
5’11
196
6
Reyondous
Estes
CB
Grambling
6’0
170
9
Nelson
Jordan II
DL
Alabama St
6’3
250
10
Keenan
Isaac
CB
Alabama St
6’2
188
12
Jamal
Dorsey
DL
Langston
6’5
260
20
Olajuwone
Smith
S
Benedict
6’3
175
21
Claudin
Cherelus
LB
Alcorn
6’2
230
22
James
Hawkins
CB
Albany St
5’9
185
26
Devin
Dourisseau
LB
Langston
6’1
195
30
Stephan
Pierre
LB
Albany St
6’2
205
32
Jordan
Lewis
LB
Southern
6’2
220
33
Tyler
Moore
CB
Fort Valley St
5’10
175
35
Dre’Shuwn
Terry
LB
Alabama A&M
6’1
235
44
Andrew
Farmer II
DL
Lane College
6’4
260
50
Ronnie
Thomas
DL
Mississippi Valley St
6’0
245
51
Tarik
Cooper
LB
Texas Southern
6’0
240
92
Justin
Ragin
DL
Jackson St
6’4
230
94
Cameron
Peterson
DL
Southern
6’5
270
99
Kevin
Victorian
DL
Prairie View A&M
6’3
245
More News!
Where did Matt Nagy's offense rank last time he was Chiefs offensive coordinator?
Chiefs promote QB coach Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney says Eric Bieniemy made a difference in his game