How to watch 2023 Citi Shamrock Classic: TV/live stream info for Notre Dame vs Illinois basketball game

It's Notre Dame vs Illinois this Saturday, November 18 as the Fighting Irish take on the Fighting Illini in the second annual Citi Shamrock Classic at 1:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Both teams are 2-1 after picking up dominant, mid-week wins this Wednesday. Notre Dame defeated Northwestern 110-52, while Illinois is coming off 103-33 victory.

Saturday afternoon's match up will take place at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

See below to find out how to watch/live stream Notre Dame vs Illinois as well as additional information on how to watch Big Ten women's basketball on Peacock all season long.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Illinois:

When: Saturday, November 18

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock?

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. NBC and Peacock will simulstream the Big Ten Women’s Iowa vs. Ohio State game on January 21. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Who won the Big Ten Basketball Championship game last year?

Iowa defeated Ohio State 105–72 to win the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship. Iowa's Caitlin Clark became the first player in Division I women’s basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season and was fastest Division I player (men’s or women’s) to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons.