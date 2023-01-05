How to watch the 2023 All-American Bowl: TV channel, live stream info, start time, rosters, and more

The 2023 All-American Bowl takes place this Saturday, January 7 inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as 100 of the nations top senior football players will go head-to-head in this highly anticipated all-star game.

Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 All-American Bowl.

The All-American Bowl made it’s debut in December 2000 at Highlander Stadium in Dallas, Texas and since then has become one of the most-watched high school sporting events in America. Notable alumni that have participated in the event include NFL Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (2011), Dallas Cowboys’ Running Back Ezekiel Elliot (2013), Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (2018), former Broncos QB Tim Tebow (2006), former Cleveland Browns OT Joe Thomas.

How to watch the 2023 All-American Bowl:

Where : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

When: Saturday, January 7

Start Time : 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

