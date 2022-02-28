What to watch for at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
Yahoo Sports’ NFL Draft Expert Eric Edholm lets you know not only the key aspects of the Combine, but which NFL Prospects to monitor in Indianapolis. Which quarterbacks will light up the workouts? Who’s the man to beat in the 40? Will records be broken on the bench press? Which prospects have questions to answer with their medical exam? And will the potential future stars of pro football help or hurt their stock in their interviews with various NFL franchises?