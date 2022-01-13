How to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Peacock: Live stream info for Super Wild Card Weekend

The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend with a series of thrilling Wild Card match-ups on Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16. See below for a complete list of all the 2022 NFL playoff games happening this weekend.

NBC has got you covered with live stream access on Peacock for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals game at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs game at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

How to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Peacock:

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2022

Saturday, January 15

Sunday, January 16

1:00 p.m. ET: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV channel: FOX

4:30 p.m. ET: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

8:15 p.m. ET: (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs TV channel: NBC, Peacock



Monday, January 17

8:00 p.m. ET: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2



NFL Division Round

Saturday, January 22

4:35 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 23

3:05 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET

NFL Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

AFC Championship game : 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship game: 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Super Bowl LVI

