How and when to watch 2022 NFL Honors awards show

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, football fans will turn their attention towards the year-end awards, which will be given out this Thursday evening at the 2022 NFL Honors.

The two-hour prime-time special recognizes the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season.

The annual event will take place at the YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles, the site of this year’s Super Bowl.

The action kicks off on Thursday, February 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT and will be simulcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will be hosting the event.

