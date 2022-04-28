How to watch the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel & streaming info

Gary Phillips
·1 min read

The Jets and the rest of the NFL are ready to see what unfolds in the 2022 NFL draft. Are you?

Gang Green has nine picks in this year’s draft, including two first-round selections on Thursday night. We at Jets Wire don’t want you to miss any of the action, so we put together a handy guide on where and when to watch the three-day draft.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Days and Times

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Location

The 2022 NFL draft is in Las Vegas. The main stage, which the draft’s top prospects will walk across, is at Caesars Forum. There are other events happening along the strip as well.

How to Watch

Television coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

First-Round Draft Order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. New York Giants (via CHI)

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

  10. New York Jets (via SEA)

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Houston Texans (via CLE)

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)

  16. New Orleans Saints (via IND through PHI)

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. Philadelphia (via NO)

  19. New Orleans (via PHI)

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Green Bay Packers (via LV)

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF through MIA)

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Detroit (via LAR)

[listicle id=680772]

1

1

Recommended Stories