How to watch the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel & streaming info

The Jets and the rest of the NFL are ready to see what unfolds in the 2022 NFL draft. Are you?

Gang Green has nine picks in this year’s draft, including two first-round selections on Thursday night. We at Jets Wire don’t want you to miss any of the action, so we put together a handy guide on where and when to watch the three-day draft.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Days and Times

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Location

The 2022 NFL draft is in Las Vegas. The main stage, which the draft’s top prospects will walk across, is at Caesars Forum. There are other events happening along the strip as well.

How to Watch

Television coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

First-Round Draft Order

