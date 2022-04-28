How to watch the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel & streaming info
The Jets and the rest of the NFL are ready to see what unfolds in the 2022 NFL draft. Are you?
Gang Green has nine picks in this year’s draft, including two first-round selections on Thursday night. We at Jets Wire don’t want you to miss any of the action, so we put together a handy guide on where and when to watch the three-day draft.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Days and Times
Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Location
The 2022 NFL draft is in Las Vegas. The main stage, which the draft’s top prospects will walk across, is at Caesars Forum. There are other events happening along the strip as well.
How to Watch
Television coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
First-Round Draft Order
New York Giants (via CHI)
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
New York Jets (via SEA)
Houston Texans (via CLE)
Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)
New Orleans Saints (via IND through PHI)
Philadelphia (via NO)
New Orleans (via PHI)
Green Bay Packers (via LV)
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs (via SF through MIA)
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit (via LAR)
