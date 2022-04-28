How to watch the 2022 NFL draft

“Finally, the NFL draft has come back to Vegas!” – The Rock (not actually)

The 2020 NFL draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas but the pandemic broke out roughly a month before and caused that year’s to be held remotely. As a result we were gifted Roger Goodell’s chair and Bill Belichick’s dog during those strange days, but city was given the chance to host this year’s event, something football fans are obviously excited about.

If you’re an NFL draft enthusiast and really, who isn’t, here is all the information you need in order to watch and follow along with the draft over the next few days.

Times and Dates:

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Thursday – Round 1: 8 p.m. ET

Friday – Rounds 2 and 3: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday – Rounds 4-7: noon ET

TV Options

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TV options: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

How to Stream NFL draft:

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Stream by using: WatchESPN, NFL Mobile app, FuboTV

Exact Location

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Picks will be announced on the Las Vegas Strip, near the Caesars Forum.

