How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is here! And while the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t scheduled to pick until late in the third round, things can change pretty quickly. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see the Raiders pick much earlier than No. 86.

So, where can you watch the coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft? And what rounds are on what days? Here is how you can watch the ever-important draft this weekend:

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at noon ET (ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

And as always, make sure you have the Raiders Wire bookmarked and check back in often to see all of the latest draft picks, trades, and updates for your Las Vegas Raiders.

List