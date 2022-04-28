How to watch the 2022 NFL draft
Draft day is officially upon us, as the 2022 NFL draft is set to kick off Thursday night in Las Vegas.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s three-day event:
WHAT
2022 NFL draft
WHERE
Las Vegas, Nevada
WHEN
1st Round: Thursday, April 28th, 8 p.m. ET
2nd & 3rd Rounds: Friday, April 29th, 7 p.m. ET
4th-7th Rounds: Saturday, April 30th, Noon ET
TV
ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes
