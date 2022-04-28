How to watch the 2022 NFL draft

Draft day is officially upon us, as the 2022 NFL draft is set to kick off Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s three-day event:

WHAT

2022 NFL draft

WHERE

Las Vegas, Nevada

WHEN

1st Round: Thursday, April 28th, 8 p.m. ET

2nd & 3rd Rounds: Friday, April 29th, 7 p.m. ET

4th-7th Rounds: Saturday, April 30th, Noon ET

TV

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes

List