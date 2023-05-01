Watch: 2022 highlights for undrafted Seahawks QB Holton Ahlers

The Seahawks did not draft a quarterback again this year. However, they did add one after the draft was over. One of the 28 reported undrafted free agent signings for Seattle is Eastern Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers.

Last season, Ahlers (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) threw for 3,708 yards, completing 67.2% of his passes. He posted 28 touchdown passes to go with five interceptions. Ahlers added another 182 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher. Here are his 2022 highlights.

For now Ahlers should project as the Seahawks’ practice squad QB behind Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

Seattle has also signed one of Ahlers’ teammates – ECU wide receiver C.J. Johnson, who’s considered one of the best undrafted free agents this year. Johnson (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) posted 67 catches, over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this past season.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire