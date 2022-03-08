How to watch the 2022 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Two teams shared the Big 12 regular season title, but could another team swoop in and win the conference tournament?

Baylor and Kansas each finished with a 14-4 record in Big 12 play, as well as a top-10 national ranking. Texas Tech and Texas are also in the top 25 and are the only other Big 12 teams to land above .500 in conference play.

Now, the conference tournament could play a major role in landing a team a No. 1 seed in the national tournament or even allow a team lower in the conference standings to punch its ticket to the big dance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Men’s Basketball Big 12 Tournament.

When is the 2022 Big 12 Tournament?

The Big 12 Tournament begins with one game on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. CT. The quarterfinals are on Thursday, March 10, beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT and the semifinals are set for Friday, March 11, starting at 6 p.m. CT. The championship game is on Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m. CT.

Where is the 2022 Big 12 Tournament?

The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City is the site of this year’s Big 12 Tournament. The venue has hosted the Big 12 Tournament each time it’s been played since 2010.

Here’s the 2022 Big 12 Basketball Tournament bracket

First round, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia, 6 p.m. CT

Quarterfinals, March 10

Game 2: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU, 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 3: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner, 2 p.m. CT

Game 4: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, 6 p.m. CT

Game 5: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 8:30 p.m. CT

Semifinals, March 11

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 6 p.m. CT

Game 7: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 8:30 p.m. CT

Championship, March 12

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner, 5 p.m. CT

How to watch and stream the 2022 Big 12 Basketball Tournament

The first round game will air on ESPNU, quarterfinals and semifinals will air on ESPN2 and the championship game will air on ESPN. You can also stream the action online here or on the ESPN app.

Why isn’t Oklahoma State competing in the Big 12 Tournament?

Oklahoma State is banned from competing in postseason tournaments this year after losing an appeal of a case tied to an FBI bribery investigation. Former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans took cash bribes to steer players to athlete advisors. Evans was arrested and sentenced to three months in prison after pleading guilty to bribery and conspiracy.

Who are the best players in the Big 12?

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas: Agbaji ended the regular season as the Big 12’s leading scorer, averaging 19.8 points per game. The senior guard has been on a tear lately, posting 20-plus points in five of the Jayhawks’ final seven games.

Kendall Brown, Baylor: Brown has been an efficient scorer in his freshman season. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 59.8% from the floor.

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State: Brockington led the Cyclones by averaging 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. His shooting percentage dipped near the end of the regular season, but he scored 104 total points over a four-game stretch in the middle of February.

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech: Williams’ 14 points per game led a group of four Red Raiders who averaged double-digit points this season. The veteran forward previously played at Fresno State and UTEP before arriving at Texas Tech for his final collegiate season.

Nijel Pack, Kansas State: Pack was far and away the Wildcats’ leading scorer this season, averaging 17.4 points per game. The sophomore guard has been a bright spot for a team that lost its final five regular season contests.

Taz Sherman, West Virginia: Sherman was the Mountaineers’ leading scorer and assist man, averaging 18.3 points and 2.8 assists per game. While he helped West Virginia keep games close against Baylor and Texas, the team has won just two games since Jan. 11.