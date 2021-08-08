2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Stream the Closing Ceremony Free Online

OLY-2020-HEALTH-VIRUS - Credit: Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The Tokyo Summer Olympics finally came to a close, with the Closing Ceremony taking place on Sunday August 8 at 8 p.m. local time in Japan (7 a.m. EST here in the U.S).

NBCUniversal is the main broadcast partner for 2021 Tokyo Olympics Games programming across cable, broadcast, and digital platforms. Your basic-cable package (like this one we like from Verizon) will let you watch the Olympics on TV including final event recaps and the Closing Ceremony live.

But if you’ve cut the cord and want to watch the Olympics without cable, there are other ways to watch the Closing Ceremony free online. Here are all the details you need to know.

Tokyo Olympics TV Channel Guide

If you want to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV, events will air across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel.

Verizon Fios will also broadcast NBC Universal’s coverage of the Olympic Games for the first time ever in 4K Ultra HD. If you have a 4K TV and Fios TV One, you can catch the Olympic Games on dedicated 4K channels, including NBC, Golf Channel, and the Olympic Channel. This will include 4K coverage of the Closing Ceremony and even replays on the next day. Get more details about Fios TV plans here.

For everyone else, here’s how to watch or stream the events online.

How to Stream the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Online

As previously mentioned, the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony aired live at 7 a.m. EST on Sunday, August 8th, after the last gold medal event, the men’s water polo final. The time difference in Tokyo means that the prime time rebroadcast will air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, August 8th. The theme of the event was “Worlds We Share,” and you can see images here. The event celebrated Japanese culture — from taiko drumming and Harajuku street fashion to J-pop hits and Ainu dance — before handing off to France, the country that will host the 2024 games in Paris, with the theme, “Made for Sharing.”

While the Olympics were broadcast across NBC, NBCSN, and MSNBC, the Closing Ceremony will air live on Peacock and then rebroadcast in primetime on NBC. You can get both through a number of live-TV streaming services.

1. Watch the Closing Ceremony on Sling TV

Sling TV gets you access to NBC to watch the Olympics Closing Ceremonies. Right now, Sling TV is offering a $10 deal for your first month of streaming, including unlimited free DVR Plus for that same month.

Sling TV lets you customize which channels you want on your plan, so you get access to 30+ other cable channels in addition to streaming the Olympic Games on NBC. Sling TV’s app pairs with virtually any device to let you watch the 2021 Olympics live from your phone, computer, tablet, and more.

2. Watch the Closing Ceremony on fuboTV

Another way to stream the 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony online is through fuboTV. A subscription to fubo gets you more than 200 TV channels, including the NBC channel, where you can stream the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony without cable. Fubo also gets you hours of cloud-based DVR storage if you don’t want to wake up and watch the ceremonies live.

3. Watch the Closing Ceremony on Hulu + Live TV

You may already be aware of the original series and on-demand programming from Hulu, but the streaming service’s Hulu + Live TV plan will also get you access to NBC (and more than 60 other television channels) so you can watch the Olympics, live sports, and more. Hulu will let you watch coverage of the Closing Ceremony from your TV, tablet, laptop, or other connected device.

4. Watch the Closing Ceremony on Peacock

If you want to stream the Olympics Closing Ceremony live online, you can sign up for NBCUniversal’s own streaming service, Peacock. With Peacock you’ll also get access to NBC’s other live events and catalogue of hit shows, such as The Office and Saved by the Bell.

How to Stream the Olympics Closing Ceremonies Free Online



Want to stream the 2021 Olympics online for free?

fuboTV currently has a week-long free trial that you can sign up for to stream the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony online free. Get more details here.

For a blend of live coverage, on-demand content, clips, highlights, and replays all in one place, Hulu has a 7-day free trial so you can watch the Closing Ceremony free. Test it out and get instant access to NBC to watch the 2021 Olympics without cable.

The Tokyo Olympics are also available to watch online free with Peacock Premium’s 7-day free trial. It’ll give you everything the platform has to offer, and more of your favorite NBC programs and exclusive Peacock content.

