How to watch 2021 NFL draft with current order of first-round selections

The NFL kicks off its three-day draft extravaganza on April 29 from Cleveland.

The Sunshine State will open and close the festivities as they are currently structured, with the Jacksonville Jaguars making the first pick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final slot in the last round, barring any trades of those slots.

There will be 259 selections made with the first round taking place Thursday, the second and third rounds Friday. Rounds four through seven go on Saturday.

NFL Draft television schedule

Thursday, April 29

(8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ABC App, ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Friday, April 30

(7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ABC App, ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Saturday, May 1

(12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC (ESPN simulcast), ABC App, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

The order as of April 20 for Round One:

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Kansas City Chiefs

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers