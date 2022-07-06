2022 MLB Draft: Draft order, top prospects, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Orioles control the 2022 MLB Draft, holding the league's first overall pick for the second time in five years.

Last time, they used their top selection on consensus No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman. This year, the top of the draft is a bit more muddied with several hitters in play for the first pick. Regardless of who ends up in Baltimore, the first round is expected to be heavy on position players, especially at the top.

Here's everything you need to know before the draft.

When is the 2022 MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft will take place over three days from July 17-19, airing on MLB Network. For the second straight year, it will be held during the week of MLB’s All-Star Game festivities.

What is the 2022 MLB Draft order?

The order of the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft was determined by inverting the 2021 regular season standings. The lottery system put in place by MLB's new Collective Bargaining Agreement won't go into effect until the 2023 draft.

Here’s the order for the first round:

Baltimore Orioles Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Miami Marlins Chicago Cubs Minnesota Twins Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies New York Mets* Detroit Tigers Los Angeles Angels New York Mets San Diego Padres Cleveland Guardians Philadelphia Phillies Cincinnati Reds Oakland Athletics Atlanta Braves Seattle Mariners St. Louis Cardinals Toronto Blue Jays Boston Red Sox New York Yankees Chicago White Sox Milwaukee Brewers Houston Astros Tampa Bay Rays San Francisco Giants Colorado Rockies (comp pick for losing Trevor Story) Cincinnati Reds (comp pick for losing Nick Castellanos)

*The Mets received the No. 11 overall pick as compensation for failing to sign Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker at No. 10 last year.

**The Los Angeles Dodgers don't have a first-round pick as a penalty for exceeding the competitive balance tax. Their first selection was moved back 10 slots from No. 30 to 40th overall, first pick of the second round.

The full 20-round draft order can be found here.

Who are the top prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft?

Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan School (Ga.)

If that name sounds familiar, it's because Druw Jones is the son of five-time All-Star Andruw Jones. The 18-year-old carries all five tools just like his father did and plays stellar defense in center field, just like his father did. While not a slam dunk to go to the cost-conscious Orioles at No. 1 overall, it would be a shock to see Jones still be on the board after the top three.

Jackson Holliday, SS/2B, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

Another son of a former big leaguer, Jackson Holliday will look to one-up his father Matt Holliday by going in the first round this summer after his dad had to wait until the seventh to hear his name called in 1998. The younger Holliday has strong contact skills from the left side and an advanced approach for his age. Like Jones, Holliday is expected to be taken in the first few picks.

Brooks Lee, SS/3B, Cal Poly

The top college player available in this year's draft isn't coming out of the SEC or ACC, but rather the Big Sky where Brooks Lee made a name for himself at Cal Poly. With his dad as head coach, Lee dominated his conference to the tune of 25 home runs and a 1.073 OPS while walking just as often as he struck out. He also showed his skills could play on

Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.)

The theme of former athletes’ sons earning high draft consideration doesn’t stop here. Elijah Green’s father is former NFL tight end Eric Green, and the outfielder’s build of 6-foot-3, 225 pounds certainly looks like it belongs on the gridiron. He’s got the speed and power to be an impact player on the diamond, however, and should go somewhere in the top 10.

Termarr Johnson, 2B/SS, Mays HS (Ga.)

For the most exciting hit tool in this draft class, look no further than Termarr Johnson. MLB Pipeline gives him a 70 hitting grade on the 20-80 scale, the highest of any player. He’s listed at a generous 5-foot-10, but scouts don’t expect that to stunt his power potential. While Johnson had some early momentum to go No. 1 overall, he’s likely to go a little later in the top 10.

Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola College

Cam Collier, son of former big-leaguer Lou Collier, took the Bryce Harper route of going to junior college in order to gain draft eligibility at 17 years old. The move appears to have paid off, as Collier has soared up draft boards thanks to his consistent left-handed swing and arm strength that should allow him to stick at third.

Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

The consensus top catcher in this draft class is Kevin Parada, whose prospect status is driven by his offensive potential. In fact, some scouts suggest that a move to first base could be in his future after enduring some hiccups behind the dish at George Tech. Parada has been most frequently mocked to the Nationals at No. 5 overall.

Jacob Berry, 3B/1B/OF, LSU

Even though his bat-first skillset has left him a bit positionless, Jacob Berry has the offensive upside of a switch-hitting power hitter who hits for average to make teams look past his defense. He split his college career between Arkansas and LSU, raking at both schools. Berry has top-10 potential and could be a steal for mid-round teams if his defense causes him to slip.

Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech

Along with JMU’s Chase DeLauter, Gavin Cross is one of two outfielders out of Virginia colleges projected to go in the first round this year. Cross has been a force for the Hokies the last two years, earning a pair of First Team All-ACC selections with strong home run and stolen base totals. He’s a candidate to be picked in the top 10.

Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford HS (Ga.)

In case you hadn’t noticed, the previous nine players listed were all hitters. This class was already light on top pitching talent, and then highly regarded right-hander Dylan Lesko was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. He could still be the top pitcher off the board anyway, though RHP Brock Porter (St. Mary’s Prep) and LHP Connor Prielipp (Alabama) have a chance to do so as well.