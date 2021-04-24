Michigan State football 2021 spring game: Game thread recap

2021 Michigan State football spring game

Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

TV/livestream: Big Ten Network and msuspartans.com.

Radio: WJR-AM (760; Michigan State radio affiliates).

Game notes: For the first time since the 2019 season, the Michigan State Spartans will take the field inside of Spartan Stadium with fans, albeit 6,000 of them but there will be a small step in a return to normalcy after an abnormal year. This will be the final look for fans before the next time they're scheduled to suit up, September 4, 2021 at Northwestern.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football spring game: Game thread recap