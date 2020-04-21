How to watch 2020 NFL Draft: Time, dates, TV listings for virtual event

The pick is in ...

One of the best events on the sports calendar is upon us, but it comes with a strange twist. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 version of the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night, will be held virtually. It was originally supposed to be held in Las Vegas. Now it will move online.

It's essentially a real version of a fantasy football draft.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and his 49ers counterpart, John Lynch, will be making their picks from the comfy confines of their homes.

Both the Raiders and 49ers currently have two first-round draft picks, but that could change if either team gets an offer it can't refuse.

Two years ago, the 49ers picked one spot ahead of the Raiders and took the player the Silver and Black had their eyes on. Will the script flip this year?

Here's how to watch the 2020 NFL Draft:

When:

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3 -- Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7 -- Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET







TV: ESPN/NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV



