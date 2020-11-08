How to watch the 2020 Masters: TV, streaming information

Excitement for the first fall Masters is building as Augusta National Golf Club is set to take center stage in November for the first time.

The annual April event was moved seven months down the calendar out of concerns for COVID-19. As such, patrons will be be allowed on site.

“Given the circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the delivery of quality content is as important as ever to the storytelling of the Masters Tournament,” Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement posted on Masters.com. “While we will dearly miss our patrons at Augusta National this fall, we are excited to showcase what promises to be a truly memorable Masters in a variety of ways for viewers around the world.”

But the viewing experience is getting bigger and better.

Long-time broadcast partner CBS will team up with ESPN to provide 18 hours of live television coverage over the four-day event, Nov. 12-15.

Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The telecast will also be available on Masters.com and the official Masters app. But, wait. There’s more.

Returning in 2020 is Featured Groups coverage as well as Amen Corner and holes 15 and 16. New this year is coverage of Nos. 4, 5 and 6.

“Every Shot, Every Hole” is back after debuting a year ago, allowing viewers instant access to every single golf shot hit all week. That is now being supplemented by “My Group,” which allows viewers to build a their own personalized feed of every shot from their favorite players.

Warm up the flat screen, get your tablet turned on and launch the app on your phone. Basically get your hands on any screen you can find and get ready for the ultimate multi-screen experience.

TV, streaming information

Note: All times listed are ET.

Monday, Nov. 9

TV

Morning Drive: 8 – 9 a.m., Golf Channel.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Golf Channel.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 7 – 9 p.m., Golf Channel.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

TV

Morning Drive: 8 – 9 a.m., Golf Channel.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Golf Channel.

Tuesday at the Masters: Noon – 2p.m., ESPN+.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 7 – 9 p.m., Golf Channel.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

TV

Morning Drive: 8 – 9 a.m., Golf Channel.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Golf Channel.

Wednesday at the Masters: Noon – 2 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 6 – 9 p.m., Golf Channel.

Thursday, Nov. 12

TV

SportsCenter at the Masters: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., ESPN.

Morning Drive: 7 – 8 a.m., Golf Channel.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Golf Channel.

First round: 1 – 5:30 p.m., ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Masters.com, Masters app.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.

First round replay: 8 – 11 p.m., ESPN.

Streaming

Featured groups: 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Starts five minutes before the groups tee off. Coverage will feature two morning groups and two afternoon groups on ESPN+, Masters.com and the Masters app.

Amen Corner, Nos. 11, 12, 13: 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app.

Hole Nos. 4, 5, 6: 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app.

Hole Nos. 15, 16: 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app.

Friday, Nov. 13

TV

First round replay: 2:55 – 6 a.m., ESPN2.

Morning Drive: 7 – 8 a.m., Golf Channel.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Golf Channel.

Second round: 1 – 5:30 p.m., ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Masters.com, Masters app.

Golf Central Live From the Masters: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.

Second round replay: 8 – 11 p.m., ESPN.

Streaming

Featured groups: 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Starts five minutes before the groups tee off. Coverage will feature two morning groups and two afternoon groups on ESPN+, Masters.com and the Masters app.

