Watch 1992 ESPN highlight of Notre Dame shutout win over Purdue

While it may not seem like it on the surface, there are quite a few present-day connections to Notre Dame’s 48-0 shutout of Purdue in 1992.

The Irish and Boilermakers will face each other in 2024. Although this game will take place in West Lafayette as opposed to the 1992 game in South Bend, a player involved in that game, Irish All-American aaron taylor, will be seen on that game’s broadcast on CBS as he just joined the network’s college football pregame show.

On ESPN’s recap of the game, you can see Taylor being highlighted as a blocker for one of Jerome Bettis’ two touchdowns that day:

Purdue vs #6 Notre Dame (1992) pic.twitter.com/RMvGm9Js2E — College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) May 22, 2024

While Bettis did well on this day, he still couldn’t touch Reggie Brooks, who ran for three touchdowns and 205 yards. In fact, all of the Irish’s touchdowns for that game came on the ground with Rick Mirer and Kevin McDougal rounding out the scoring. How times have changed considering today’s pass-heavy game.

