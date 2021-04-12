Watch This 18-Year-Old Bowler Achieve "One of the Rarest Feats in Sports"

If you're a sports aficionado in the U.S., chances are your game of choice is football, basketball, or baseball. But you're about to find out you're a bowling fan, too. On Sunday, April 11, 18-year-old Anthony Neuer made history at the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour U.S. Open and the 30-second video of the epic moment is pure joy.

As USA Today reports, Neuer made PBA Tour history Sunday by achieving the rare 7-10 split at the U.S. Open semifinals at National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

The 7-10 split is one of the most infamous set-ups in the game of bowling, when the bowler has to knock down just two pins left standing in the back row, one in each corner (the No. 7 and No. 10 pins), in order to get a spare.

Neuer managed to hit the No. 10 pin, which then flew across the lane to smack the No. 7 pin down, causing Fox News announcer Rob Stone to erupt in a moment of sheer excitement. "He did it! He did it! He got the 7-10, Randy!" he shouted before anointing Neuer the "Ginger Assassin." The young bowler proudly, but humbly, pumped his fist in the air.

The video quickly started to go viral. Axios sports writer Kendall Baker posted the full minute-long video of the history-making moment and called Neuer's achievement "one of the rarest feats in sports." The full video captures Stone asking for some oxygen and water after all the "woo"-ing and screaming.

In pulling off the 7-10, Neuer—whose father, Andy Neuer, was a 1994 PBA Tour champion—became the fourth player to accomplish the 7-10 feat during a PBA Tour TV broadcast, and the first to do it on air in 30 years.

Though Neuer didn't win the match, losing to 26-year-old Jakob Butturff, 257-203, he surely emerged a champion in his own right.

Suddenly, the world was full of bowling fans, thanks both to Neuer's impressive move…

And Stone's enthusiasm.

Of course, Americans loved his shirt…

And his mullet.

