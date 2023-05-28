WATCH: All 17 Jamaal Williams touchdowns in 2023

The New Orleans Saints made a big move in their running back room this offseason, signing Jamaal Williams away from the Detroit Lions to a three-year, $12 million contract. Williams is coming off a career year where he scored an astounding 17 touchdowns.

Williams’ 17 touchdowns last season broke a Lions single season record set by the great Barry Sanders. The current New Orleans Saints record is held by Alvin Kamara with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2020.

A whopping 13 of his 17 touchdowns scored came from either the 1- or 2-yard line. It wasn’t just a touchdown “vulture” season, as he did have over 1,000 rushing yards, but he just felt automatic from that area making it an easy play call every time.

The Saints finished 21st in the league in terms of red zone touchdown percentage, this signing should make that rate much higher. With Alvin Kamara likely to miss some time to start the season, signing Williams and drafting Kendre Miller should be more than serviceable and already likely a better room than they’ve had for the past couple of seasons.

Here are all 17 of Williams’ touchdowns so you can get a feel for what to expect from the new Saint:

Week 1 vs Eagles: 1 yard rush

Week 1 vs Eagles: 1 yard rush

Week 3 at Vikings: 2 yard rush

Week 3 at Vikings: 13 yard rush

Week 4 vs Seahawks: 1 yard rush

Week 4 vs Seahawks: 51 yard rush

Week 7 vs Dolphins: 7 yard rush

Week 7 vs Dolphins: 1 yard rush

Week 9 at Chicago Bears: 1 yard rush

Week 10 at Giants: 4 yard rush

Week 10 at Giants: 1 yard rush

Week 10 at Giants: 1 yard rush

Week 11 vs Bills: 2 yard rush

Week 12 vs Jaguars: 1 yard rush

Week 16 vs Bears: 2 yard rush

Week 17 at Packers: 1 yard rush

Week 17 at Packers: 1 yard rush

