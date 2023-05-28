WATCH: All 17 Jamaal Williams touchdowns in 2023
The New Orleans Saints made a big move in their running back room this offseason, signing Jamaal Williams away from the Detroit Lions to a three-year, $12 million contract. Williams is coming off a career year where he scored an astounding 17 touchdowns.
Williams’ 17 touchdowns last season broke a Lions single season record set by the great Barry Sanders. The current New Orleans Saints record is held by Alvin Kamara with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2020.
A whopping 13 of his 17 touchdowns scored came from either the 1- or 2-yard line. It wasn’t just a touchdown “vulture” season, as he did have over 1,000 rushing yards, but he just felt automatic from that area making it an easy play call every time.
The Saints finished 21st in the league in terms of red zone touchdown percentage, this signing should make that rate much higher. With Alvin Kamara likely to miss some time to start the season, signing Williams and drafting Kendre Miller should be more than serviceable and already likely a better room than they’ve had for the past couple of seasons.
Here are all 17 of Williams’ touchdowns so you can get a feel for what to expect from the new Saint:
Week 1 vs Eagles: 1 yard rush
Jamaal Williams puts the @Lions on the board! @jswaggdaddy
📺: #PHIvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0xppgWoFk7 pic.twitter.com/IzVFbKtpV9
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
Week 1 vs Eagles: 1 yard rush
Jamaal Williams brings the @Lions back within 10! His second TD today. #OnePride
📺: #PHIvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0xppgWoFk7 pic.twitter.com/U7VrcaXU0A
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
Week 3 at Vikings: 2 yard rush
Jamaal Williams gets the call at the goal line. Touchdown, @Lions! @jswaggdaddy #OnePride
📺: #DETvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SIf6kbgsTi pic.twitter.com/oIBf3AjW1s
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
Week 3 at Vikings: 13 yard rush
Jamaal Williams is back in the end zone! 🙌 @jswaggdaddy
📺: #DETvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SIf6kbgsTi pic.twitter.com/XdAyQmCV4A
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
Week 4 vs Seahawks: 1 yard rush
Jamaal Williams scores on the final play of the half! @jswaggdaddy
📺: #SEAvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CvE1Ql7jkg pic.twitter.com/GSsR0gqcsb
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
Week 4 vs Seahawks: 51 yard rush
JAMAAL WILLIAMS GOES 51 YARDS TO THE HOUSE.
📺: #SEAvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CvE1Ql7jkg pic.twitter.com/gFByxBYmo8
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
Week 7 vs Dolphins: 7 yard rush
Jamaal Williams scores his 7th rushing TD of the season!
📺: #MIAvsDET on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/1egQPnVcmP pic.twitter.com/FCd6ahxD1R
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
Week 7 vs Dolphins: 1 yard rush
Jamaal Williams now has 4 games this season with 2 TDs! @jswaggdaddy
📺: #MIAvsDET on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/1egQPnVcmP pic.twitter.com/VCknK35llj
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
Week 9 at Chicago Bears: 1 yard rush
Jamaal Williams powers it in and the extra point gives the Lions the lead@Lions | @jswaggdaddy
📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bBQuxnO25T pic.twitter.com/sHcsaSmxQu
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
Week 10 at Giants: 4 yard rush
Jamaal Williams scores his 10th touchdown of the year! @jswaggdaddy
📺: #DETvsNYG on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0gauSAokuv pic.twitter.com/HZPSWzDjQm
— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022
Week 10 at Giants: 1 yard rush
Touchdown #11 on the year for @jswaggdaddy 🔥
📺: #DETvsNYG on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0gauSAokuv pic.twitter.com/jfJ7TKTQoS
— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022
Week 10 at Giants: 1 yard rush
Hat trick for @jswaggdaddy! 🎩
He leads the league with 12 touchdowns this season. 👏
📺: #DETvsNYG on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0gauSA7hsv pic.twitter.com/7RbfI8rtjC
— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022
Week 11 vs Bills: 2 yard rush
JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy
📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022
Week 12 vs Jaguars: 1 yard rush
Jamaal Williams scores his league-leading 14th touchdown! 🙌
📺: #JAXvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/v9GIqhdjpD pic.twitter.com/nv7hVMWDNC
— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
Week 16 vs Bears: 2 yard rush
Touchdown #15 for @jswaggdaddy 🔥
📺: #CHIvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AUH0WiOw6F pic.twitter.com/YFOFne4zTa
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Week 17 at Packers: 1 yard rush
Who else but Jamaal Williams? @Lions take the lead.
📺: #DETvsGB on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/9hDtJVDM1m pic.twitter.com/SxikykjTDD
— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2023
Week 17 at Packers: 1 yard rush
17 TOUCHDOWNS. A new @Lions single-season record! @Jswaggdaddy gives Detroit the lead.
📺: #DETvsGB on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/9hDtJVDM1m pic.twitter.com/y1Ru16VL6Q
— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2023