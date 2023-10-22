WATCH all 16 Vikings touchdowns through 6 games
Through six games of the Minnesota Vikings 2023 season, they have found a way to find the end zone for a touchdown 16 times. That is 2.66 touchdowns per game.
The defense has found their way into the end zone multiple times as well, with D.J. Wonnum and Jordan Hicks finding the end zone. Interestingly enough, the Vikings won both games where the defense scored.
Five Vikings have multiple touchdowns on the season with Jordan Addison having four, Justin Jefferson having three and T.J. Hockenson, K.J. Osborn and Alexander Mattison having two. Josh Oliver is the only Vikings offensive player with a singular touchdown
With the Vikings playing on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, relive all 16 touchdowns through the first six games with the all-22 view.
Week 1: Jordan Addison
Week 1: Alexander Mattison
Week 2: T.J. Hockenson
Week 2: Jordan Addison
Week 2: K.J. Osborn
Week 2: T.J. Hockenson again
Week 3: Josh Oliver
Week 3: K.J. Osborn
Week 3: Justin Jefferson
Week 4: Justin Jefferson
Week 4: D.J. Wonnum
Week 4: Justin Jefferson again
Week 5: Jordan Addison
Week 5: Alexander Mattison
Week 6: Jordan Addison
Week 6: Jordan Hicks
