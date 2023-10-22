WATCH all 16 Vikings touchdowns through 6 games

Through six games of the Minnesota Vikings 2023 season, they have found a way to find the end zone for a touchdown 16 times. That is 2.66 touchdowns per game.

The defense has found their way into the end zone multiple times as well, with D.J. Wonnum and Jordan Hicks finding the end zone. Interestingly enough, the Vikings won both games where the defense scored.

Five Vikings have multiple touchdowns on the season with Jordan Addison having four, Justin Jefferson having three and T.J. Hockenson, K.J. Osborn and Alexander Mattison having two. Josh Oliver is the only Vikings offensive player with a singular touchdown

With the Vikings playing on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, relive all 16 touchdowns through the first six games with the all-22 view.

Week 1: Jordan Addison

Week 1: Alexander Mattison

Week 2: T.J. Hockenson

Week 2: Jordan Addison

Week 2: K.J. Osborn

Week 2: T.J. Hockenson again

Week 3: Josh Oliver

Week 3: K.J. Osborn

Week 3: Justin Jefferson

Week 4: Justin Jefferson

Week 4: D.J. Wonnum

Week 4: Justin Jefferson again

Week 5: Jordan Addison

Week 5: Alexander Mattison

Week 6: Jordan Addison

Week 6: Jordan Hicks

