Watch 15 minutes of highlights from Kyren Williams’ Pro Bowl season

One of the biggest surprises to come out of the Rams’ 2023 season was Kyren Williams’ emergence as the team’s No. 1 running back. Not only that, but he established himself as one of the best tailbacks in the NFL, rushing for 1,144 yards in only 12 games played.

He led the NFL with 95.3 rushing yards per game and finished third in total touchdowns (15), posting at least 100 yards from scrimmage in nine of the 13 games he played, including the playoffs.

It was as good aundefined season as the Rams could’ve hoped for from their second-year back, who was only a fifth-round pick in 2022.

The Rams put together a highlight reel from Williams’ season, picking out some of his best plays from the 2023 campaign – and there are a lot of them. The video is 15 minutes long, which shows just how many great plays Williams made over the course of the season.

