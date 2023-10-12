Watch: 11-year-old Holden Bautista drops the mic on a speechless Tiger Woods during Q&A session

Hats off to 11-year-old Holden Bautista.

It’s not every day a golfer makes two aces in the same round but that’s what Bautista accomplished on Oct. 8, during the second day of competition in the TGR Invitation, a junior tournament that lets kids play The Hay at Pebble Beach, a par-3 course that Tiger Woods redesigned in 2021.

But what Bautista did later that day may be even more remarkable: he dunked on Tiger Woods during a Q&A session with the 15-time major winner.

Bautista asked a simple question: “Have you ever gotten two hole-in-ones in one round?”

Laughter ensued.

“I, mean, you’re the GOAT, I feel like it would be expected,” he added.

Tiger just sat there speechless shaking his head

“But it’s OK,” Bautista continued, “I feel like I’m putting you under a spotlight right now.”

“He just mic dropped it on top of everybody, right?” Tiger said with a smile.

Indeed, he did. Check out the video below because this is a case where words don’t do it justice.

11-year-old Holden Bautista made TWO aces over the weekend at The Hay during the TGR Jr. Invitational. What he asked @TigerWoods later that day left him speechless. 😂 pic.twitter.com/T2oKf4bcVL — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) October 12, 2023

