How to Watch The 108th Indy 500 Race Today
The “greatest spectacle in racing” returns this Sunday with the 108th running of the Indy 500. Team Penske enters Sunday after an impressive qualifying round, securing the top three starting positions. Team Arrow McLaren, with drivers Alexander Rossi and Kyle Larson, will follow in the fourth and fifth starting positions. The Indy 500 will be the first of two races for Kyle Larson on Sunday, as he will compete in the Coca-Cola 600 later that night in Charlotte, NC. This race features a great blend of new talent and experienced drivers, promising an exciting race with many twists.
If you’re looking to catch the Indy 500 but don’t have cable, keep reading. Below is a quick guide to streaming the race online, along with the full TV schedule and betting odds.
How to Watch The Indy 500 Without Cable
The Indy 500 will be available on NBC and Peacock. If you don’t have cable, you can still stream the race online. Here are some streaming services that offer live coverage of the Indy 500.
Stream The Indy 500 on DirecTV Stream
For streaming the Indy 500, our recommended service recommend trying DirecTV Stream. The best value for sports TV viewership is their Entertainment Plan, which includes NBC. This plans starts with with a five-day free trial, followed by recurring service fee of $79.99/month.
Stream The Indy 500 on Sling
Sling is one of the more affordable ways to stream the Indy 500. The Sling Orange plan includes 32 channels, featuring NBC for the Indy 500 livestream. This plan is priced at $40 per month, with a 50% discount for the first month.
Fubo offers NBC in all its packages for streaming the Indy 500, each beginning with a seven-day free trial. After the trial, monthly service fees start at $79.99/month, providing access to more than 190 channels.
Stream The Indy 500 on fubo
Stream The Indy 500 on Hulu + Live TV
If you want to stream the Indy 500 online, Hulu + Live TV is another great option. For $76.99 a month, you get 95 live TV channels, including NBC, plus Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu access. This service will cover the majority of your sports and entertainment coverage needs. To get started, they’ve also recently renewed their three-day introductory free trial.
Stream The Indy 500 on Peacock
Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, is currently the cheapest way to watch the Indy 500. The ad-supported plan is $5.99 per month, while the ad-free option is $11.99 per month. Peacock also provides access to a wide range of premium content and other live sports.
How to Livestream the Indy 500 For Free
You can watch the Indy 500 for free this Sunday with free trials from DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.
When is the The Indy 500?
The Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26th, at 12:45 PM ET at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. Pre-race coverage will begin at 11:00 AM ET.
Indianapolis 500 Odds
Team Penske not only owns the top three starting spots in the race but also the top three spots in the betting odds market. Scott McLaughlin is the current favorite with odds of +450, followed by his teammates Josef Newgarden at +550 and Will Power at +650. Even though Penske and its drivers are the favorites, nothing is guaranteed in racing. If you’re thinking about placing a bet, check out the full odds below.
Scott McLaughlin +450
Josef Newgarden +500
Kyle Larson +650
Will Power +650
Pato O’Ward +900
Alexander Rossi +1000
Alex Palou +1100
Rinux VeeKay +1600
Scott Dixon +1600
Colton Herta +1800
Santino Ferrucci +2000
Felix Rosenqvist +2500
Kyle Kirkwood +2500
Takuma Sato +3500
Helio Castroneves +3500
Ryan Hunter-Reay +4000
Christian Rasmussen +5000
Marco Andretti +5000
Callum Ilott +6000
Linus Lundqvist +6000
Marcus Armstrong +6500
Christian Lundgaard +7500
Ed Carpenter +7500
Kyffin Simpson +7500
Marcus Ericsson +8000
Graham Rahal +10000
Romain Grosjean +10000
Conor Daly +10000
Augustin Canapino +20000
Sting Ray Robb +20000
Pietro Fittipaldi +30000
Tom Blomqvist +35000
Katherine Legge +50000
