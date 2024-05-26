How to Watch The 108th Indy 500 Race Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The “greatest spectacle in racing” returns this Sunday with the 108th running of the Indy 500. Team Penske enters Sunday after an impressive qualifying round, securing the top three starting positions. Team Arrow McLaren, with drivers Alexander Rossi and Kyle Larson, will follow in the fourth and fifth starting positions. The Indy 500 will be the first of two races for Kyle Larson on Sunday, as he will compete in the Coca-Cola 600 later that night in Charlotte, NC. This race features a great blend of new talent and experienced drivers, promising an exciting race with many twists.

If you’re looking to catch the Indy 500 but don’t have cable, keep reading. Below is a quick guide to streaming the race online, along with the full TV schedule and betting odds.

How to Watch The Indy 500 Without Cable

The Indy 500 will be available on NBC and Peacock. If you don’t have cable, you can still stream the race online. Here are some streaming services that offer live coverage of the Indy 500.

Stream The Indy 500 on DirecTV Stream

For streaming the Indy 500, our recommended service recommend trying DirecTV Stream. The best value for sports TV viewership is their Entertainment Plan, which includes NBC. This plans starts with with a five-day free trial, followed by recurring service fee of $79.99/month.

Stream The Indy 500 on Sling

Sling is one of the more affordable ways to stream the Indy 500. The Sling Orange plan includes 32 channels, featuring NBC for the Indy 500 livestream. This plan is priced at $40 per month, with a 50% discount for the first month.

Fubo offers NBC in all its packages for streaming the Indy 500, each beginning with a seven-day free trial. After the trial, monthly service fees start at $79.99/month, providing access to more than 190 channels.

Stream The Indy 500 on fubo

Stream The Indy 500 on Hulu + Live TV

If you want to stream the Indy 500 online, Hulu + Live TV is another great option. For $76.99 a month, you get 95 live TV channels, including NBC, plus Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu access. This service will cover the majority of your sports and entertainment coverage needs. To get started, they’ve also recently renewed their three-day introductory free trial.

Stream The Indy 500 on Peacock

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, is currently the cheapest way to watch the Indy 500. The ad-supported plan is $5.99 per month, while the ad-free option is $11.99 per month. Peacock also provides access to a wide range of premium content and other live sports.

How to Livestream the Indy 500 For Free

You can watch the Indy 500 for free this Sunday with free trials from DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.

When is the The Indy 500?

The Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26th, at 12:45 PM ET at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. Pre-race coverage will begin at 11:00 AM ET.

Indianapolis 500 Odds

Team Penske not only owns the top three starting spots in the race but also the top three spots in the betting odds market. Scott McLaughlin is the current favorite with odds of +450, followed by his teammates Josef Newgarden at +550 and Will Power at +650. Even though Penske and its drivers are the favorites, nothing is guaranteed in racing. If you’re thinking about placing a bet, check out the full odds below.

Scott McLaughlin +450

Josef Newgarden +500

Kyle Larson +650

Will Power +650

Pato O’Ward +900

Alexander Rossi +1000

Alex Palou +1100

Rinux VeeKay +1600

Scott Dixon +1600

Colton Herta +1800

Santino Ferrucci +2000

Felix Rosenqvist +2500

Kyle Kirkwood +2500

Takuma Sato +3500

Helio Castroneves +3500

Ryan Hunter-Reay +4000

Christian Rasmussen +5000

Marco Andretti +5000

Callum Ilott +6000

Linus Lundqvist +6000

Marcus Armstrong +6500

Christian Lundgaard +7500

Ed Carpenter +7500

Kyffin Simpson +7500

Marcus Ericsson +8000

Graham Rahal +10000

Romain Grosjean +10000

Conor Daly +10000

Augustin Canapino +20000

Sting Ray Robb +20000

Pietro Fittipaldi +30000

Tom Blomqvist +35000

Katherine Legge +50000

