WATCH: 10 Jake Ferguson touchdowns to celebrate 10 Saturdays until Badger Football

Today, Saturday, June 26 marks 10 more Saturdays until the Wisconsin Badgers kick off their 2021 football season against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Just in the last week, we heard Camp Randall Stadium will be at a rocking full capacity. There is a lot to look forward to this fall, and now that we’re nearing single-digit weeks until kickoff, it’s time to begin a proper countdown.

Today we’re doing that with tight end Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin’s leader in nearly every receiving category a year ago.

From Alex Hornibrook to Graham Mertz, Ferguson has been there as one of the Badgers’ most dependable receiving options over the last few years. And heading into 2021, he’s in line for another monster season.

After that, we’ll probably sit back and watch him play on Sundays.

