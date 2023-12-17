This was Man Utd's best performance of the season and Liverpool fell disappointingly flat

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts in dismay after flashing an effort narrowly wide - Reuters/Molly Darlington

It was not a win but, without question, this was Manchester United’s best performance of the season. A rear-guard action, almost an exercise in defence versus attack but, nevertheless, they came away from Liverpool with a clean sheet and a hugely unexpected and ultimately deserved point.

At last United showed some character. The question is whether it is a one-off, a defiance given the opposition and the criticism and the kind of display an underdog can occasionally produce, or a line in the sand?

Going into this fixture, given the momentum and mood around both clubs and the 7-0 humiliation United suffered at Anfield last season, it felt almost like their best hope was damage-limitation and an acceptable margin of defeat.

That is how far they have fallen. That was how far expectation has plummeted and it came after a week in which they had lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth and exited the Champions League, with an injury crisis, the suspension of Bruno Fernandes and the scrutiny mounting on manager Erik ten Hag.

The loss of the United captain proved to be a blessing in disguise with the industrious Scott McTominay taking the armband without any of Fernandes’ histrionics while the true leader on the pitch turned out to be Raphael Varane who was outstanding as was 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

It is a sign of United’s troubled season that McTominay led the team – with Ten Hag happy to sell him, as with the injured Harry Maguire, last summer – while Varane has been marginalised and has a contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Raphael Varane (left) defended with discipline and frustrated the hosts - PA/Peter Bryne

“I told you,” Ten Hag said when asked about how impressive Varane was but that does not cut it. The former Real Madrid centre-half has undoubtedly fallen down the pecking order and the manager has clearly lost faith in him. And then he plays like this.

One of the – many – questions that the incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team at Ineos need to ask of Ten Hag is where has this version of Varane been and what does the manager intend to do about it?

As things stand United are unlikely to take up the option of a 12-month extension but surely they should re-visit that if Varane continues to perform like this. He was calm and dominant alongside 35-year-old Jonny Evans and, astonishingly, it was United’s ninth different central defensive partnership of the campaign which really is another indictment of their lack of continuity and belief. It cannot all be put down to injuries.

They stupidly lost Diogo Dalot to a red card, for dissent, in injury-time while Luke Shaw again showed how indispensable he is. It allowed Ten Hag to declare “you have to fight always for the badge” which felt like a dig at his critics as well as a compliment as to how relatively untroubled his team was.

The statistics suggest otherwise.

Liverpool had 34 attempts on goal to United’ six; they had 69 per cent possession; they had 12 corners to none. They had an XG – expected goals – of 2.35 to United’s 0.6. It could not have been more one-sided.

Any yet the best chance of all fell to United and to their young striker Rasmus Hojlund who remains in search of his first Premier League goal. The 20-year-old Dane feeds of scraps in this wretchedly uncreative side and deserves sympathy. But there was one move of wonderful quality – made all the more extraordinary given its rarity – with McTominay playing in Hojlund. He had to score. Instead he slammed his unconvincing shot straight into Alisson and United have now scored only one goal in their last nine visits to this stadium.

The Hojlund miss made a mockery of the stats. That was the chance and United knew it and while Liverpool understandably argued they did enough to score, and vented their frustration that they were the only team trying to win, they did not actually create enough clear opportunities.

Instead there was a strange mix of a relatively subdued atmosphere – Alisson and Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold tried to whip up the crowd – and yet a kind of frantic panic on the pitch that was not the mark of contenders.

At the weekend Telegraph columnist Jamie Carragher stated they needed a statement performance to enhance their Premier League title credentials and that this game – followed by Saturday’s visit of Arsenal - presented the opportunities but they fell disappointingly flat. It was the first time they had failed to score this season.

Given Jurgen Klopp lamented that Liverpool’s best chance was a shot from Alexander-Arnold from the edge of the penalty area – and it was a good chance – they really did not pepper United’s goal or miss any sitters. It was just not like that.

There was a hamstring injury to Dominik Szoboszlai who was nevertheless short of his best as Klopp also withdrew Ryan Gravenberch as he tried to pep up his midield. He later tried to do the same with his attack by taking of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Maybe Klopp will be able to put it down to one of those days even if the performance added fuel to the argument that one reason why we are looking at an exciting, open title race this season is because all the leading teams are flawed.

And United? What next for them? The problem is this cannot be the template for forthcoming games. They will have to be more front-footed and take more of the ball against other teams. But where it does point to the way ahead is in their defensive resolve and, even more so, the fight they showed. The big question for Ten Hag is whether this is ephemeral or something of substance.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: as it happened

07:40 PM GMT

I think that will do it for the blog

A disappointing game for Liverpool and their fans. I wouldn’t read too much into the form of this one, for either side. United tried hard but if Liverpool’s forwards had made better decisions they could easily have been well beaten again. Thanks for following it with us, good night.

07:39 PM GMT

Nasser Hussain's

doc about the Secrets of Sporting Success, decent stuff I thought when I watched it, is on now. The Klopp episode.

07:37 PM GMT

Sky Sports

discussing various celebrations. Roy Keane: “I saw Gary Neville dancing last night. Zero out of ten. I was cringing.”

07:26 PM GMT

Erik Ten Hag to Sky

“You always have to fight for the badge in every game. That is our challenge, to be consistent in that way. We sometimes play in high highs and sometimes in low lows. To achieve things you need consistency.

“Very good performance, to get away with a clean sheet at Liverpool. We need to add more passing, then you can really hurt them. I was very pleased with the performance. Hojlund chance was the best of the match.

“Varane and Evans brilliant, they are very experienced. Communication. So much experience.

“Mainoo has calmness, composure. Biggest quality is his scanning. But he has very good physical. He will adjust quickly to the tempo because he can really hurt an opponent.

“The way we defended was almost perfect. When we made a mistake there was a teammate there to help, to solve it.

“Always you have to fight for each other. At Manchster Untied it is always the same, it is us against the rest.”

07:12 PM GMT

Gary Neville

“Liverpool were off it. Overconfidence was a factor. You [players] hear the noise all week about how United are going to get destroyed and maybe some of it seeps into you.”

07:02 PM GMT

Jurgen Klopp to Sky Sports

“Lot of good things. But the one thing I don’t like is the result, we should have scored, we should have had more clear-curt chances. We were in a bit of a rush at times.

“Best counter pressing since this group was together.

“I cannot remember such a dominant performance against United, even the 7-0. They were more in the game there. I think they are happier

“We missed a couple of overlaps and square balls [in favour of ambitious shooting]. United defended with passion and flew at everything. You need to calm down and see the free player, if we could have slowed down we would have scored.

“If we scored this game would have been absolutely brilliant but we don’t and we have to take that.

Patrick D off Sky asks him if the team got carried away with the pre-match media hype about how it would be a cricket score.

“I think you overestimate your influence your slightly. We could not be bothered with what you say to be honest. And I would recommend it to everybody, not being bothered to be honest. It was not our problem that today United were fired up. I cannot ever remember them turning up here with the white flag.

“Crazy number of shots, but with that many you need a few more on target.”

06:49 PM GMT

Roy Keane

“Van Dijk speaking there, a lot of arrogance coming out of him. Dissing United. He is playing for a club who have won one title in 30 years and he’s saying only one team wanted to win, and United are buzzing with a point?

“United are in a difficult place. That is arrogance and it backfired on them today.”

“For many a year, Liverpool were in a bad place and Untied in a good place but you didn’t get United disrespecting clubs like that.”

“We were all expecting to get beat but he has got to remember where he is coming from but sometimes you get carried away with yourself. You wouldn’t be slagging the team off.”

“Sometimes you have to take the draw, you cannot win every game. You have to put the ball in the back of the net. That’s why the strikers get the bucks. Liverpool had opportunities and didn’t take them, that’s their own fault nothing to do with Man United. I played Liverpool plenty of times and they were happy with a draw believe me. But you say fair play. I didn’t like his [VVD’s] message. I think he is out of order.”

06:46 PM GMT

Virgil van Dijk

“Frustrating. Only one team trying to win the game but it didn’t happen. You want to win every game but especially against a team like them.

“It’s easy for me to judge from the back but sometimes the right decision was lacking up front when we shot too soon.

“We were superior in all aspects so it is frustrating. They are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed.

“United are not in the best phase so we expected them to [be deep and compact] but I want to think about our own side and we have to learn from certain situations.

“The perception that there was only one team that could have a positive outcome, that only comes from the outside world. Last year doesn’t count any more.”

06:42 PM GMT

Daniel Sturridge

“Everyone expected Liverpool to win, United would have taken a point before this, they will go home very happy.”

06:41 PM GMT

Roy Keane

“It wasn’t a great performance, but United stuck together and they put their bodies on the line.”

“Liverpool were by far the better team but they were lacking in quality and decision making. They were off today.

“The problems for United are still there: they need goals, they lack power.”

06:38 PM GMT

Scott McTominay

“We have had a number of injuries, affects rhythm, not playing together regularly. It is always a hot start when you come here;. I am proud to have led the team out today. Biggest honour of my career captaining this club. Thankful.

“You never know in football. I’ve got a clear mind and I don’t care what anyone else thinks about me. We’ll take a point.

“It takes balls to play for this football club every single week with these injuries. The pressure here is massive. The ones who are injured are desperate to be back and playing. We are behind the manager, he is a great manager and a great man manager.”

06:27 PM GMT

Full time: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

A poor match, two poor performances, muted atmosphere for long periods. Obviously United will be the happier side but it was really nothing to write home about.

United defended okay and showed a bit of heart and composure at the back although they look pretty toothless going forward.

Liverpool, a bit of a mystery really. Didn’t really get going on the day and made a series of poor decisions in front of goal.

Liverpool had 34 shots and hit the target with 8 of them.

Coincidentally, they had scored for 34 games in a row, equalling a club record but this blank ends that streak.

06:25 PM GMT

90+ mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

That’s the last meaningful action of the match and Liverpool will be extremely eggy about failing to win.

06:24 PM GMT

90+ mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Diogo Dalot has been sent off! He was running his mouth at the ref, who gave him a yellow card. Dalot carried on with the verbals, and the ref gave him another. Ha ha h. I never knew Michael Oliver was funny. Lovely comic timing there.

06:22 PM GMT

90 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Having five minutes added on. Rashford with a foul.

06:16 PM GMT

88 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Luke Shaw has chopped down Konate, good news for me in that it brings home my match incidents treble. I’d had Shaw mailed on for a foul this match but he’d actually played Salah and the other threats down his flank well up to this point.

06:15 PM GMT

86 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Liverpool down the right, Gomez comes into the area and shoots into the side netting., Wrong decision. I’ve just learned from Peter Drury that Gomez has never scored a goal in senior football. Not too surprised.

06:13 PM GMT

84 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

The cross comes in and hits Luke Shaw on the hand, bounced up and hit him, he was unsighted behind and opponent. Var clears Luke Shaw of all charges.

06:12 PM GMT

82 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Gakpo drives forward and shoots, failing to spot a better placed colleague elsewhere, Jones overlapping.

06:11 PM GMT

80 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Elliott and Jones on for Liverpool .

06:05 PM GMT

75 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Jamie Carragher’s voice had gone very, very high!

United nod off. Nunez bundles through in the area and Diaz and he seem to either get in each others way or stop running and look for a penalty. It was a weird little moment.

Carragher just wants them to put it in the empty net, and why not?

05:58 PM GMT

70 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Rashford is on for Garnacho.

05:58 PM GMT

69 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Game has crackled into life: now Salah steams down the right, cuts inside and hammers a shot at goal. Decent stop.

05:57 PM GMT

68 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Probably the best chance of the match, certainly United’s: Højlund sent through and with a bit more composure that would have been in. He needs an extra touch to shift it onto his right, a better forward would have hit that with his left. Saved.

Jason Burt writes: “Rasmus Hojlund feeds of scraps for Manchester United and is clearly a promising player. He is yet to score in the Premier League but that was a brilliant chance that a good striker should take. Big let-off for Liverpool.”

05:55 PM GMT

66 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Gakpo with a mazy run and a weak shot.

05:54 PM GMT

65 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Good patient move from Liverpool. Endo, Salah combining well. Mo Salah lays it off to Trent AA, who arrives perfectly and picks his spot. A foot wide of the post, Onana was a mile away from it.

05:49 PM GMT

61 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Klopp calls to the bull pen. Dominik Szoboszlai is off, he’s not been anything to write home about.

Cody Gakpo is on.

Gravenberch off Gomez on.

05:48 PM GMT

58 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

M’colleague Jamie Carragher’s review of the show so far? “Absolutely awful.”

05:43 PM GMT

54 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Suddenly United break but Garnacho cannot get his shot in, Alexander-Arnold did enough to put him off. Mainoo slipped him in with a really good pass.

05:38 PM GMT

50 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Same combo again with a dangerous move down the right. Crowd getting up for it a bit more.

05:38 PM GMT

47 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Salah shoots and it is blocked.

Now Mo tees up Trent AA (who was quiet in the first dig) and he shoots into the side netting.

05:34 PM GMT

46 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

We are back underway.

05:20 PM GMT

Half time: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

A forgettable half of football. Liverpool on top but without clicking. United reasonably well marshalled in defence but awful when trying to play it out. Atmosphere is poor from the crowd, too.

Liverpool have had FIFTEEN shots but few of them worthy of note, and only three on target. United just two efforts, and neither on the mark.

Feels a bit like a Cup tie with a much smaller club away from home just trying to cling on, and the big boys short of focus because they think they just have to turn up for the win.

Here is Jason Burt: “Liverpool have actually made it relatively easy so far for Manchester United. They are clearly the superior side but have been a bit too frantic and rushed things and their passing has been off. United meanwhile are just digging and hoping something will happen.”

05:18 PM GMT

45 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Arambat dips to get the ball, Endo with a high-ish foot and catches him. Booked. Bit harsh. But it gives United a freekick, which they loft hopelessly straight out of play. That’s half time.

05:15 PM GMT

43 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Gary Neville: “this is the worst atmosphere I have seen at an Anfield for a Manchester United game. It’s so quiet.”

05:13 PM GMT

41 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Liverpool on the attack, Salah with a weak shot, maybe Tsimikas overlapping the left was the better option but, as Gary Neville says, hard to argue against Salah shooting when he has the opportunity to do so...

Here is Jason Burt: “I am all for teams playing it out from the back but Manchester United do it in such a strange and laboured way which inevitably ends up with goalkeeper Andre Onana chipping the ball out of play. Really not sure it makes any sense whatsoever. Complete lack of control and surrenders possession.”

05:10 PM GMT

39 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Onana really is a weak link. He’s just hoofed the ball out here under no pressure.

Oh my God he’s done it again, other side now.

05:08 PM GMT

37 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

The freekick’s played in, Gravenberch has a volley from the edge of the box, deflected behind. Konate gets up well at the ensuing corner and perhaps ought to have done more with the header, having got there.

05:06 PM GMT

35 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Arambas tries to rugby tackle Diaz and goes in the book.

05:01 PM GMT

30 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

This hasn’t been too bad for United so far. Liverpool not quite at their best. Over to Jason Burt:

“Twice now Virgil van Dijk has waved away team-mates wanting to rush over and remonstrate with referee Michael Oliver. Firstly, Kostas Tsimikas and then Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool captain looks like he is reacting to the new desire from the PGMOL for only the skipper to speak to the official.”

04:58 PM GMT

27 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Yet another Liverpool corner. Van Dijk meets it with a bullet header. Oanna tips it over the bar!

A follow-up corner comes to nothing.

04:57 PM GMT

23 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Mainoo goes into the book for a reckless tackle, Endo the recipient of it.

Here is Jason Burt: “Frantic and furious start at Anfield with Darwin Nunez sarcastically applauding the assistant referee Stuart Burt after being booked for barging into Jonny Evans. Pretty blatant yellow card, to be honest, so Nunez now has to be careful. Manchester United have actually weathered the storm pretty well so far but have had no real possession or control. Kind of hanging on and it’s a long time to play to try and get away with that.”

04:52 PM GMT

20 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Nunez shoulder barges Evans in the ribs and is booked. Protests but that’s a yellow for me and indeed for Sky’s pet ref Mike Dean.

Chris Bascombe: “Ten Hag will be thrilled to have navigated a tough first 20 minutes. Some ropey moments for Andre Onana, but he has been generally well protected so far. Nunez’s booking is the first sign of home frustration.”

04:47 PM GMT

16 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Onana with another clanger, tries to grab a ball out of the air and drops it. Salah stabs the ball wide at the far post. Should probably have scored that?

04:46 PM GMT

13 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

The atmosphere is a little flat. Gary Neville, reasonably if mischievously, suggests that maybe Liverpool and their fans think that beating United think that the win is a formality.

04:41 PM GMT

11 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Dominik Szoboszlai carries the ball forward and shoots well over, with colleagues well placed.

04:40 PM GMT

10 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Garnacho and McTominay combine, the former eventually has a shot well wide.

04:38 PM GMT

8 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Onana slips and miscontrols, but manages to recover and clear. Worst United keeper since Taibi?

04:37 PM GMT

6 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Been all Liverpool so far, but there is a moment of hope for them here as Antony gets forward down the right and has a shot charged down.

04:35 PM GMT

5 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Salah with a shot / deep cross to the back stick and that’s nearly hooked in.

04:35 PM GMT

4 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Now it’s Evans with an important interception as a cross comes in.

Liverpool have a corner.

04:32 PM GMT

2 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Child referee Michael Oliver is into the action. Amrabat with a lunge on Gravenberch. The freekick is swung in, Onana has come out waving at his mother, flaps and misses it. Amrabat makes immediate amends for the foul by hacking the ball away.

04:30 PM GMT

1 mins: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Liverpool kick off and make a hot start, they push forward and win a corner right away.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz. Subs: Gomez, Adrian, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, McConnell, Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley.

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw, Mainoo, Amrabat, Antony, McTominay, Garnacho, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Rashford, Reguilon, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, van de Beek, Gore, Mejbri, Kambwala.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Here is James Ducker: “Varane/Evans, which got its first airing in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday after Maguire was substituted late in the first half, is United’s ninth different centre-half pairing this season. Shaw fit enough to start at left back - there have been five different players used in that position this season. All of which is a reflection of just how much that back line has changed this term.”

04:21 PM GMT

Jurgen Klopp to Sky

“We want to use the opportunity. We have to play a good game, because United will be there if not.

“Of course they will want to put things right. Last time, it was an even game until 42 minutes then we scored and then they had a little bit of a breakdown I would say.

“So many changes on both sides since though so who can really remember?”

04:16 PM GMT

Here's Chris Bascombe at Anfield

“Partial opening of the new Anfield Road stand means there will be an additional 7,000 home fans today. Suggestions that is 1000 for every goal United conceded in the corresponding fixture last season can be categorically ruled out.

“Suffice to say, Jurgen Klopp is not buying the pre-match lack of confidence from United’s followers. He well remembers the mood before the clubs’ first meeting of last season at Old Trafford. Ten Hag was already under pressure, Liverpool were expected to dominate, and United secured a deserved win.

“Liverpool have rebuilt since then, of course, but today is a genuine test of their credentials because of the size of the fixture, regardless of United’s form.”

The new Anfield Road stand - PA

04:14 PM GMT

Rory McIlroy on Sky!

“Last time I was here was in 2007, O’Shea scored the winner. I would love to see that again.

“You’re just looking for a spark, something to get the team going. Anyone who has played sport at a high level knows that you just need something to get your confidence going.”

04:10 PM GMT

Ten Hag to Sky

“Scott is one of the examples of what it means to play for Manchester United, to play with the badge on his heart. The others can take the example from him, the passion. And his communication.

“Rashford been ill, not at full power for a whole game but he can come on.

“Evans and Varane together for first time, not ideal because you want partnerships that have been together for a long time but they have a lot of experience and communicate well.”

04:07 PM GMT

One change for Liverpool

Konate comes in at the back.

04:07 PM GMT

Arsenal have indeed gone top

Liverpool will go ahead with a win.

03:51 PM GMT

West Ham

look to have put Wolves away nicely. Wolves got a goal to make it 2-1 but had it chalked off for offside after a lengthy Var. There will be moaning in the Black Country, but it was in fairness offside to the naked eye.

I expect there will be some REFEREE DRAMA at some point at Anfield this afternoon; when is there not?

03:41 PM GMT

Top of the table

Arsenal are finding Brighton in obdurate mood but have taken the lead and the Gunners, if it stays 1-0, will go top with 39 points from 17 games. Liverpool will leapfrog them with a win.

03:38 PM GMT

Jason Burt reports from Anfield

“Scott McTominay will captain Manchester United against Liverpool today. The midfielder is the obvious choice, given the absences including the suspension to Bruno Fernandes, but it is another indictment of the muddled thinking at United that a player who was certainly for sale last summer and not central to Erik ten Hag’s plans is now leading the team.”

03:33 PM GMT

The teams...

... are in.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz. Subs: Gomez, Adrian, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, McConnell, Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley.

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw, Mainoo, Amrabat, Antony, McTominay, Garnacho, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Rashford, Reguilon, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, van de Beek, Gore, Mejbri, Kambwala.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

03:22 PM GMT

02:50 PM GMT

Huge match ahoy!

Good afternoon, welcome to our live blog of Liverpool vs Manchester United, one of British sport’s most enduring and storied rivalries. It should be a fun afternoon. No doubt there will be plenty of drama and controversy with feelings running high in both camps. With Man City stumbling this weekend, Liverpool have a chance to open up a slender but psychologically handy gap at the top. The hosts are top of the League with 37 points from 16 games, Arsenal second on 36 also on 16 games. United, also 16 games in, are on 27 points back in 7th.

For United, this afternoon represents a return to the scene of the crime: last time MUFC played here they were pumped 7-0, one of the darkest footballing days in the club’s history, albeit that there seem to be more bad days than good of late. Stop sniggering at the back.

Cody Gakpo, one of the heroes that day, said this week: “It was a great game that one. We knew we had to win and after a good first half from both teams the second half we really dominated and scored a lot of goals,” the Dutchman said. I scored just before half-time and I think just two minutes after half-time Darwin (Nunez) scored the second one and two minutes after I scored the third. It was good for us to score that quick after half-time and kill the game. It was amazing.

“At one point you are not really looking at the score, you just want to dominate and show your best and I think everyone had a really great game that day. Hopefully we can repeat it.”

Liverpool have the chance to establish a club-record 35th successive game with a goal on Sunday, bettering the record set by Jurgen Klopp’s side between April and December 2021.

“We know we score every game so hopefully we can keep that and score some goals,” said Gakpo.

“We are looking forward to the game but we are not thinking ‘We have to score seven again’. We just go into the game focused and really wanting to win.

“We know we are top of the table, we know what we want and we just have to keep working hard, keep staying together, focusing on every game and win every game.”

For United and beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag, today represents an opportunity to get the fans back on side. I’m not going so far as to say that he needs a win to keep his job but I wouldn’t think that he can survive many more 7-0s... We will see which 11 brave men and true he sends over the white line in pursuit of that goal at 15.30 and the kick off is then at 4.30pm UK time. Stick with us for the build up.