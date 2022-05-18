'A wasted season': Detroit Pistons fans distraught after 2022 NBA draft lottery

Detroit Pistons fans just wanted more losses.

That's the indication after the Pistons, owners of the third-worst record in the league last season, "fell" to the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA draft following Tuesday's lottery.

Trouble was brewing for Detroit fans after deputy NBA commissioner Mark Tatum announced during the Chicago ceremony that the Sacramento Kings, who at 30-52 were closer to the play-in than the league's worst record, snuck into the top four. That meant one of the teams — the Pistons, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder — with better odds at No. 1 was pushed back.

Of course, it was Detroit to suffer. And, of course, supporters of the Pistons took to Twitter to question why the team tried so darn hard to win — despite the fact that Killian Hayes and Isaiah Livers led the team to two of those untimely late-season victories. And despite the fact that more losses actually wouldn't have improved the team's odds of getting the No. 1 pick. The teams with the three worst records, which included the Pistons, had equal shots at the first, second, third and fourth picks.

More reaction from the Pistons' faithful:

That settles it, gotta tank harder next year — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 18, 2022

Oh, no. Not Kermit.

The NBA was like "we gave Detroit their only ounce of lottery luck ever last year, let's make sure they suffer for the rest of eternity" — PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) May 18, 2022

How do you make the best out of a bad situatuon? Drafting an ultra-athletic guard.

Pain — TankingSUCKS (@thommc18) May 18, 2022

This seems a bit harsh but some fans live and die with the lottery, as we've seen.

I will not be lying to myself, tanking for Keegan Murray is straight up a wasted season — Socialist Pistons (@SocialistStones) May 18, 2022

Tanks for nothing NBA. — Bruce Tennen (@BruceTennen) May 18, 2022

Shaedon Sharpe YOU are a Detroit Piston — HIsiah Thomas (@RedAlternates) May 18, 2022

