Waste Management Phoenix Open Preview

The PGA TOUR stays out West but hops from California to Arizona this week ahead of The People's Open.

The Phoenix Open is known for its large and rambunctious crowds but we saw a trimmed-down version last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Things are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this week.

Due to the limits of the sun, the field is capped at 132 golfers this week. It's one of the tougher fields to crack. The top 65 and ties will advance past the 36-hole cut line.

Let's jump right in and talk about the course, The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

The Course

TPC Scottsdale has hosted The Greenest Show on Grass since 1987, so there is plenty of course history to lean on this week.

Situated in the Arizona desert, we see a touch of altitude impacting the ball as well as firm and fast playing conditions. That firmness, especially on the greens, is what gives the ball-strikers such an advantage year after year at this event.

Off the tee, the course is not too demanding but it does reward distance even if it's not required. There is more than one way to get the job done in Phoenix but driving the ball well is the easiest route to success at TPC Scottsdale.

If you look at the penalty for missing a fairway, it's a bit of a lottery. On average, the penalty for a miss looks about average but with cacti and bushes lurking off most fairways, you can find yourself in a mess very quickly. That being said, if you aren't stuck in a bush, the native area is not extremely penalizing and allows for steady recovery shots.

When you look at the rates of double bogey or worse at TPC Scottsdale you notice it's relatively low. That means we should not expect a lot of those "stuck in the cactus" big numbers or even see many implosions due to finding the water hazards. When you think of the key water hazards in play, one comes at the par-5 15th and the other on the driveable par-4 17th. MAny golfers are still able to recover from water balls and save par or swallow a single bogey.

On approach, the big hitters will see plenty of wedges in hand while shorter hitters will have to lean on the mid-irons. The typical firmness of the greens typically puts a big emphasis on approach play.

Looking at the turf, golfers will see dormant bermuda that has been overseeded with ryegrass and fine fescue. Once they reach the greens, it'll be a mix of ryegrass and poa triv. The greens are typically set to a target of 12 feet on the stimp but many years play even faster than that.

Quotes on the Course

Bubba Watson: "You can play out of the rough here, which I’m in a lot. The greens are very receptive, so even out of the rough I can hit some high shots and get them to stop on the greens. "

Gary Woodland: : "Length’s a huge advantage, especially 15’s tough second shot in there. 13, I can take out a lot of the trouble with driver. 3, some guys can’t get to some days and I can. So outside of that, the greens get pretty firm, so you got to drive the golf ball in the fairway. "

Steve Stricker [on why he's skipped the event so many times]: "conditions, soft, bumpy greens, cold weather, not really my cup of tea."

Martin Laird: "Early in the morning it’s playing long, really long. 11th hole yesterday I had 3-wood/wedge, and today I had driver/6-iron. That just shows you the difference starting early as opposed to in the afternoon."

Beau Hossler: ""I think you got to stay patient out here. The golf course has a lot of holes that you can be aggressive on with wedges, but at the same time there’s some really meaty par-4s that you got to try and make pars on. So I think it’s kind of trying to pick your spots and then realizing that the greens are pretty good and you can make a lot of 20 footers out here if you’re rolling it well."

Chesson Hadley: "These greens are tough to read and they're fast and they're very pitched and there's some roll-offs here and there and some tricky breaks."

Patience and poa annua are keywords this week at the AT&T Pro-Am.

Correlated Courses

Using historical data from this week's venue, we can look for other courses across the PGA TOUR schedule with crossover success (or failure). Here are the courses that pop up frequently:

Muirfield Village GC

Augusta National

Quail Hollow

There are three courses that really stick out this week when it comes to overlapping success. When I see these courses I immediately think of fast greens but they are also three of the best risk-reward courses on TOUR.

The Weather

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 79 degrees. Winds at 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday:: Sunny with a high of 77 degrees. Calm winds.

The weather looks gorgeous, as you might expect when heading to Scottsdale. As we heard from Laird in the quotes section above, just remember that morning can be a bit chilly here and sometimes give an advantage to the late morning and/or early afternoon starters.

Golfers to Watch

Jon Rahm

He's still No.1 in the world and now he gets a home game at TPC Scottsdale. He first made noise here as an amateur, posting a T5 during his 2015 debut. He's returned five times since and landed finishes of T16 or better upon every visit. Surprisingly, that T5 still remains his best finish here.

Jordan Spieth

Something clicked in Phoenix last year for Spieth. He matched his career-low round (61) on day three and finished T4 on Sunday. That snapped him out of his lengthy slump, rattling off a string of big finishes after that week. Spieth was 92nd in the OWGR before last year's WMPO and now sits at 13th, what a year. The Texan has been boom or bust at this event, posting a trio fo top 10s to go along with a pair of missed cuts.

Xander Schauffele

The San Diego State alum has feasted in Phoenix over the years. He settled for a runner-up finish last year after leading with one round to play. Before that, he had three top 20s on his WMPO resume, in three visits.

Harold Varner III

He just posted a big win at the Saudi International, can he keep his foot on the gas after a flight back to the States? HV3 was the first-round co-leader here in 2019 (T10) and also posted a T13 last year.

Justin Thomas

Another superstar who plays well in the desert. JT has five top 20s in seven starts at the Phoenix Open. He's been T5 or better entering the final round on three separate occasions at TPC Scottsdale.

Rickie Fowler

He arrives on the heels of back-to-back missed cuts but help is on the way. That help comes in the form of course comfort. Fowler has a win (2019) and two runner-up finishes on his Phoenix resume. Could that be enough to help him bust his slump?

Hideki Matsuyama

The star from Japan opened his WMPO career with two wins and a pair of top 5s. The following year he had to withdraw, mid-event, with an injury. His three return trips since the injury have gone for finishes of T15, T16, and T42. Certainly, nothing to sneeze at but he hasn't lived up to his early results at the course. This time around he arrives with two wins in his last four starts, so the trends are converging ahead of this week's event.

Ranking the Field

1. Jon Rahm

2. Patrick Cantlay

3. Justin Thomas

4. Viktor Hovland

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Jordan Spieth

7. Hideki Matsuyama

8. Scottie Scheffler

9. Sam Burns

10. Webb Simpson

11. Brooks Koepka

12. Louis Oosthuizen

13. Russell Henley

14. Seamus Power

15. Matthew Fitzpatrick

16. Tony Finau

17. Corey Conners

18. Adam Scott

19. Abraham Ancer

20. Billy Horschel