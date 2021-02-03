Waste Management Phoenix Open field by the rankings
Xander Schauffele, the No. 1 player in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Ranking and No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking, headlines the field this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. What is normally a raucous week on the PGA Tour will be a little quieter thanks to just a small number of fans being present, but the quality of golf shouldn’t be any less. In addition to Schauffele, the field also includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson.
The entire Phoenix Open field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.
So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 118.88 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 138.19 in the OWGR.
Player
GW/Sagarin
OWGR
Xander Schauffele
1
4
Jon Rahm
3
2
Rory McIlroy
5
6
Daniel Berger
6
14
Justin Thomas
8
3
Webb Simpson
9
9
Harris English
11
19
Will Zalatoris
12
53
John Huh
13
319
Zach Johnson
17
116
Russell Henley
20
56
Hideki Matsuyama
22
23
Ryan Palmer
23
24
Brian Harman
24
88
Sungjae Im
25
17
Louis Oosthuizen
28
26
29
109
Billy Horschel
30
39
Sam Burns
32
150
Matthew Wolff
33
18
Si Woo Kim
35
51
Rory Sabbatini
36
100
Patton Kizzire
45
200
Corey Conners
46
59
Scottie Scheffler
48
34
Brendon Todd
49
47
Matt Jones
50
106
Adam Long
51
63
Joel Dahmen
52
68
Chris Kirk
53
121
Stewart Cink
56
133
Kevin Streelman
57
58
Sepp Straka
60
139
Talor Gooch
61
87
Matt Kuchar
67
42
Emiliano Grillo
69
162
Gary Woodland
70
40
Adam Hadwin
72
79
Austin Cook
73
179
Sebastián Muñoz
75
61
Doc Redman
76
111
Brendan Steele
77
85
Carlos Ortiz
78
54
Jason Day
80
45
Chez Reavie
81
65
Michael Thompson
82
89
Bubba Watson
83
48
Dylan Frittelli
84
66
Rickie Fowler
86
62
Wyndham Clark
88
149
Adam Schenk
93
248
Richy Werenski
96
145
Max Homa
99
96
Brooks Koepka
102
13
Charley Hoffman
103
146
Mark Hubbard
105
153
Harold Varner III
106
141
Charl Schwartzel
107
199
James Hahn
108
231
Henrik Norlander
109
107
Denny McCarthy
110
213
Scott Stallings
114
251
Troy Merritt
115
169
Jordan Spieth
118
92
Erik van Rooyen
119
60
Martin Laird
121
77
Steve Stricker
122
460
Lucas Glover
123
128
Kyle Stanley
126
224
J.T. Poston
128
74
Tyler Duncan
129
156
Keegan Bradley
136
147
Jason Dufner
137
361
Nick Taylor
138
125
Camilo Villegas
139
396
Luke List
141
159
Brice Garnett
145
272
Patrick Rodgers
147
241
Padraig Harrington
148
244
Cameron Champ
149
70
C.T. Pan
151
163
Harry Higgs
155
127
Brian Stuard
157
192
Tom Hoge
161
123
Byeong Hun An
162
71
Matthew NeSmith
163
195
Pat Perez
165
215
Will Gordon
168
221
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
179
263
Ryan Moore
181
198
Aaron Wise
182
132
J.B. Holmes
186
257
Bo Hoag
189
255
Danny Lee
198
160
Davis Riley
205
234
Keith Mitchell
211
187
Robby Shelton
217
168
Vaughn Taylor
225
184
Ryan Armour
226
217
Tom Lewis
235
72
Xinjun Zhang
247
214
Andrew Putnam
257
211
Russell Knox
259
225
Beau Hossler
271
302
Robert Streb
274
112
Sam Ryder
283
266
Hudson Swafford
298
176
Nate Lashley
318
134
Brian Gay
323
194
Jamie Lovemark
334
756
Scott Brown
335
249
Sean O’Hair
353
733
Sung Kang
360
104
Luke Donald
365
520
Jimmy Walker
385
438
Satoshi Kodaira
395
423
Scott Harrington
407
350
William McGirt
451
1837
Ted Potter Jr.
486
408
Kevin Tway
509
395
Grayson Murray
517
574
Hunter Mahan
544
1592
Michael Kim
554
1379
Bo Van Pelt
587
1837
Martin Trainer
610
661
Kevin Stadler
648
1837
John Augenstein
N/R
1181
Jerry Kelly
N/R
909
Jesse Mueller
N/R
N/R
