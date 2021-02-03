Waste Management Phoenix Open field by the rankings

Lance Ringler
Updated ·4 min read
Xander Schauffele, the No. 1 player in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Ranking and No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking, headlines the field this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. What is normally a raucous week on the PGA Tour will be a little quieter thanks to just a small number of fans being present, but the quality of golf shouldn’t be any less. In addition to Schauffele, the field also includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson.

The entire Phoenix Open field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 118.88 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 138.19 in the OWGR.

Phoenix Open: Tee times, TV | Fantasy | Odds

Player

GW/Sagarin

OWGR

Xander Schauffele

1

4

Jon Rahm

3

2

Rory McIlroy

5

6

Daniel Berger

6

14

Justin Thomas

8

3

Webb Simpson

9

9

Harris English

11

19

Will Zalatoris

12

53

John Huh

13

319

Zach Johnson

17

116

Russell Henley

20

56

Hideki Matsuyama

22

23

Ryan Palmer

23

24

Brian Harman

24

88

Sungjae Im

25

17

Louis Oosthuizen

28

26

Cameron Tringale

29

109

Billy Horschel

30

39

Sam Burns

32

150

Matthew Wolff

33

18

Si Woo Kim

35

51

Rory Sabbatini

36

100

Patton Kizzire

45

200

Corey Conners

46

59

Scottie Scheffler

48

34

Brendon Todd

49

47

Matt Jones

50

106

Adam Long

51

63

Joel Dahmen

52

68

Chris Kirk

53

121

Stewart Cink

56

133

Kevin Streelman

57

58

Sepp Straka

60

139

Talor Gooch

61

87

Matt Kuchar

67

42

Emiliano Grillo

69

162

Gary Woodland

70

40

Adam Hadwin

72

79

Austin Cook

73

179

Sebastián Muñoz

75

61

Doc Redman

76

111

Brendan Steele

77

85

Carlos Ortiz

78

54

Jason Day

80

45

Chez Reavie

81

65

Michael Thompson

82

89

Bubba Watson

83

48

Dylan Frittelli

84

66

Rickie Fowler

86

62

Wyndham Clark

88

149

Adam Schenk

93

248

Richy Werenski

96

145

Max Homa

99

96

Brooks Koepka

102

13

Charley Hoffman

103

146

Mark Hubbard

105

153

Harold Varner III

106

141

Charl Schwartzel

107

199

James Hahn

108

231

Henrik Norlander

109

107

Denny McCarthy

110

213

Scott Stallings

114

251

Troy Merritt

115

169

Jordan Spieth

118

92

Erik van Rooyen

119

60

Martin Laird

121

77

Steve Stricker

122

460

Lucas Glover

123

128

Kyle Stanley

126

224

J.T. Poston

128

74

Tyler Duncan

129

156

Keegan Bradley

136

147

Jason Dufner

137

361

Nick Taylor

138

125

Camilo Villegas

139

396

Luke List

141

159

Brice Garnett

145

272

Patrick Rodgers

147

241

Padraig Harrington

148

244

Cameron Champ

149

70

C.T. Pan

151

163

Harry Higgs

155

127

Brian Stuard

157

192

Tom Hoge

161

123

Byeong Hun An

162

71

Matthew NeSmith

163

195

Pat Perez

165

215

Will Gordon

168

221

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

179

263

Ryan Moore

181

198

Aaron Wise

182

132

J.B. Holmes

186

257

Bo Hoag

189

255

Danny Lee

198

160

Davis Riley

205

234

Keith Mitchell

211

187

Robby Shelton

217

168

Vaughn Taylor

225

184

Ryan Armour

226

217

Tom Lewis

235

72

Xinjun Zhang

247

214

Andrew Putnam

257

211

Russell Knox

259

225

Beau Hossler

271

302

Robert Streb

274

112

Sam Ryder

283

266

Hudson Swafford

298

176

Nate Lashley

318

134

Brian Gay

323

194

Jamie Lovemark

334

756

Scott Brown

335

249

Sean O’Hair

353

733

Sung Kang

360

104

Luke Donald

365

520

Jimmy Walker

385

438

Satoshi Kodaira

395

423

Scott Harrington

407

350

William McGirt

451

1837

Ted Potter Jr.

486

408

Kevin Tway

509

395

Grayson Murray

517

574

Hunter Mahan

544

1592

Michael Kim

554

1379

Bo Van Pelt

587

1837

Martin Trainer

610

661

Kevin Stadler

648

1837

John Augenstein

N/R

1181

Jerry Kelly

N/R

909

Jesse Mueller

N/R

N/R

