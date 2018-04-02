Wasserman expands NFL agent practice

Casey Wasserman has been gradually building an impressive roster of sports clients in recent years. His biggest splash when it comes to NFL players has just happened.

Liz Mullen of SportsBusiness Journal reports that Wasserman has hired Doug Hendrickson and C.J. LaBoy. The agents, who represent 45 NFL players, left Independent Sports & Entertainment last month.

Wasserman already had 12 NFL clients, most notably Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Luck officially is represented by his uncle, Will Wilson, who will co-manage the NFL practice with Hendrickson.

The firm, per Mullen, already represents more than 40 Major League Baseball players, including Giancarlo Stanton, long with more than 30 NBA players, including Russell Westbrook. Wasserman recently acquired Orr Hockey Group and its client of roughly 40 NHL players.